Tender process opens for the exclusive naming rights of Tallaght Stadium

South Dublin County Council insist they will look for a long-term deal with a sponsor after the naming rights for the council-owned Tallaght Stadium were put out to tender.

Opened in 2009, the stadium is owned and run by SDCC, with Shamrock Rovers as core tenants though the ground is also effectively the permanent home for the Republic of Ireland senior women's and men's U21 teams.

With work on a fourth stand started in an €11.5m project that will take the capacity for seated spectators over the 10,000 mark, with the potential to accommodate up to 20,000 for other events such as concerts, extra funding will be raised by selling the naming rights, a move confirmed by SDCC on Tuesday.

"South Dublin County Council, in conjunction with Core Sponsorship and Tallaght Stadium, has opened a tender process for the naming rights of the stadium," the council said.

"This unique opportunity will place the winning tender application at the heart of a community stadium, which is home to Shamrock Rovers and both the FAI women’s national football team and men’s under-21 side.

"The venue also held the recent FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Qualifier between the Republic of Ireland and Finland, resulting in Ireland securing a play-off for the World Cup for the first time.

"It also hosted Shamrock Rovers' recent game with Djurgårdens and will feature upcoming encounters with Gent and Molde as part of the UEFA Europa Conference League fixtures.

"The successful tenderer will benefit from a multitude of commercial options including substantial branding opportunities, extensive editorial mentions, TV broadcast and digital media exposure, ticketing and venue rental opportunities."

Some football grounds where naming rights have been sold have witnessed name changes, with the home grounds of Drogheda United and Longford Town changing names on a number of occasions, but SDCC told RTÉ today they would look for at least a six-year deal to tie in a sponsor.

The council are also keen to retain the Tallaght Stadium title in some format.

"This significant commercial opportunity represents another exciting milestone in the development of Tallaght Stadium. The venue has proved to be an incredible success within South Dublin County and in Tallaght, serving as a unique identifier, source of pride and focus point for the wider community.

"The naming rights to the Stadium represents a unique opportunity for a new commercial partner to be right at the heart of a thriving community which will benefit directly with the reinvestment of funds arising in local sporting and community projects," Daniel McLoughlin, Chief Executive of South Dublin County Council, said.