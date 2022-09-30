Swansea boss expects Michael Obafemi to be in good frame of mind after Ireland stint

Michael Obafemi shoots to score the Republic of Ireland's second goal during the UEFA Nations League B Group 1 tie against Armenia at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Swansea City hope that unsettled Ireland striker Michael Obafemi will benefit from his time away with the international team as he tries to play his way back into the side.

Dublin native Obafemi had been omitted from the Swansea squad for two games, with manager Russell Martin expressing his unhappiness with the player's attitude after a deadline day move to Burnley fell through.

Obafemi did come back into the fold, as a sub in a league game against Hull City, but was booed upon his return by a section of the Swansea support. Martin has warned that the ex-Southampton man still had work to do before he was back in the starting XI.

Since then, he has started two games for Ireland and delivered a superb goal in the 3-2 win over Armenia, and today manager Martin said he was pleased to see Obafemi back.

"His frame of mind has been fine, it’s just about deserving a place in the squad. He was back in the squad for the Hull game. He had really good energy in training. I think Michael comes back here in a good place," Martin said today, who was asked about Obafemi's celebration after he scored against Armenia.

"We had a chat. What he meant by it is that there’s been so much noise in the media and stuff, he just wanted to play football. Michael is Michael. We said all the way along, we really enjoy Michael when he’s at his best. He’s had a fair few ups and downs, but I've got no worries about how he celebrates a goal. It was a brilliant goal."

Meanwhile, Swansea are also in talks with Obafemi's compatriot Ryan Manning about extending his stay at the club

"It's become a more recent discussion. I think you probably saw from Ryan's goal celebration [against Hull] that something has happened in his life, so he might have a different view of the world. Here's hoping that he has and that he would like to extend his stay here," said Swans CEO Julian Winter.