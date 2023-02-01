Surprise late twist in Matt Doherty’s move to Atletico Madrid
Tottenham have confirmed the permanent departure of Matt Doherty, after a day of surprise developments involving the Ireland full-back.
News that Doherty was set to join Atletico Madrid on loan broke early on transfer deadline day, but Spurs later confirmed the deal was a permanent move after his contract was cancelled.
A Spurs statement said: “We have mutually agreed to the termination of Matt Doherty’s contract to enable him to join another club.
“We should like to thank Matt for his service and wish him well for the future.”
Atletico Madrid soon confirmed Doherty’s move to the Spanish capital, as they made this announcement.
“Matt Doherty is a new Red & White player!” the LaLiga club tweeted.
“The Irish international joins our club for the rest of the season.”
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
Doherty’s departure was set to be a loan – with Atletico Madrid his potential destination – but that would have taken Tottenham up to nine players out on loan and FIFA’s limit is eight.
The Republic of Ireland full-back made 71 appearances for Spurs after joining from Wolves in August 2020.
Doherty’s exit was followed by Spurs announcing the signing of Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon 10 minutes before the deadline.
The wing-back has signed on loan until the end of the season with an obligation to make the move permanent in the summer.
The 23-year-old, who signed for Manchester City in 2019, played twice against Spurs in the Champions League group stage.
Today's Headlines
Party's over | Drinks company allegedly used by Kinahan fixer to fund ‘Rolls Royce lifestyle’ facing collapse
Oh Deer | Fans react as Molly-Mae Hague reveals newborn daughter’s Disney inspired name
sinister attack | Man who stayed in Ashtown migrant camp describes being attacked with ‘sticks’ and ‘dogs’
LIVE | Police search home linked to man arrested in Natalie McNally murder probe
String of attacks | Man charged with sexually assaulting five women on Dublin's Grafton St and South Quays
headliners | Forbidden Fruit 2023: Eric Prydz, Central Cee, Rina Sawayama and slowthai lead line-up
'Out of control' | Dublin woman says she was ‘falsely imprisoned’ on cruise ship after making sarcastic suicide remark
bizarre scheme | Jilted law student (19) avoids jail after enlisting gang to tie up ex and assault him
guilty plea | Two men admit helping crime gang murder Thomas McCarthy in west Dublin
Watch Out | Chanel handbags and Rolex watches among items seized in major CAB operation