Storm clouds gathering over Daniel Levy after two decades of mistakes

Fans ready to turn on a chairman who has overseen an era that has produced just one trophy success

Daniel Levy is facing up to the biggest crisis of his 22-year reign as Tottenham chairman, with fans preparing to stage protests calling for his removal after another desperately disappointing season.

Tottenham’s hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League may end today, as they travel to Newcastle with storm clouds gathering over the club.

Spurs head into this afternoon’s crunch clash just three points behind fourth-placed Newcastle, but their hopes of success have been deflated after a woeful run of form.

While players and managers take the blame for failure on the field, the focus is now set to turn on Levy.

After overseeing a period of failure that has seen Spurs win just one trophy – the 2008 League Cup – during the tenure of this chairman, supporter groups are set to call for a change of leadership at the club ahead of what could be a defining summer.

Increasingly vocal chants for Levy to go rang around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following last weekend’s 3-2 home defeat to Bournemouth, with his decisions over the last couple of years pushing him to the brink of a messy mutiny from Spurs fans.

Levy’s credibility has been seriously damaged following his decision to leave Fabio Paratici in place as Tottenham’s managing director of football after he had been given a worldwide ban by football chiefs for breaching rules in transfer dealings during his time in a similar role at Juventus.

Paratici could have expected to be suspended until his appeal had been heard, yet he remained a key figure at Spurs despite his global ban on holding any role in football.

Levy’s misguided support for Paratici ended when the Italian resigned from his role earlier this week, with the Tottenham chairman left to pick up the pieces of another shambolic mess.

With the fans calling for Mauricio Pochettino to return as manager, Levy is refusing to rehire the coach who collected a huge severance payment when he was replaced as Spurs boss by Jose Mourinho in November 2019.

Brendan Rodgers has emerged as a favourite to take over at Spurs following his sacking at Leicester, but that appointment would not placate fans who are now demanding change.

With Harry Kane set to tell Levy he will not extend his contract that will expire next summer, a decision over the future of Tottenham’s all-time record goalscorer needs to be made in the coming weeks amid interest from Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

After today’s must-win game against Newcastle, Spurs have a home game against top-four rivals Manchester United on Thursday and if they lose both, Levy will face the wrath of Spurs fans.