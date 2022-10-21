Steven Gerrard rolled the dice at Aston Villa and his sacking may end a dream

A crushing 3-0 defeat at Fulham proved to be the final straw for Gerrard.

Steven Gerrard has been sacked as Aston Villa manager, as the pressure mounting on the Liverpool and England legend finally led to his downfall on Thursday evening.

A crushing 3-0 defeat at Fulham proved to be the final straw for Gerrard, with the speed of the announcement after the game confirming the club could not wait any longer to make the change.

"Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that Head Coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect," read a brief statement on the club’s website.

"We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future."

Villa went into the match sitting outside the relegation zone on goal difference alone, having won just two matches this season and they were subjected to yet another defeat by a dominant Fulham side, with the visitors booed off by their own fans at half-time and the final whistle.

Fulham – without a win in three matches before Thursday – had started brightly and were rewarded for their early pressure in the 36th minute when Harrison Reed fired in from the edge of the box.

The ruthless nature of the sacking shortly after the game shortly after Gerrard had spoken to the media at Craven Cottage.

"It was nowhere near what I wanted or expected,” he said. “I picked a very similar team (to the Chelsea game last Sunday) to try and build on that performance. I was excited to see if we could take it from there.

"If it wasn’t for the goalkeeper it could have been over by half-time. I got in amongst the players at half-time and expected a reaction.

"I expected a reaction in the second half but against a team like Fulham, who are well coached, it’s difficult. Inconsistency has cost us, that’s the position we find ourselves in. I took over the team in a very similar situation. We’ve tried to recruit to get us out of that situation.”

When asked whether he was ready to fight to hold on to his job he added: “It's tough. I'm a man, I accept it, I feel their frustrations, I'm frustrated. It was a tough night for me personally.

"We will see what happens. I'm a fighter, I will never, ever quit anything whether it's football or in life."

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn gae his backing to Gerrard shortly before it was confirmed he had been sacked.

"It's embarrassing to be part of. We’ve let the travelling fans down, the manager down. It’s a bad night for us,” he said.

"We’ve stopped the rot in the last few weeks. We created a lot of chances against Chelsea but unfortunately lost the game. We went into this game full of confidence. It’s up to us now to get ready for Sunday.

"It doesn’t matter who’s in charge of that team. It’s nothing to do with the manager – the players have to look at themselves in the mirror.

"We’ve definitely not lost faith in [the manager] – it’s us who are responsible. He’s a top manager, he’s hurting just as the players are. We’ve let him down tonight. It’s up to us now to put in a performance for him.

"I understand the fans’ frustration. There can be a nasty side to those shouts. The support are very demanding so I can understand the frustration. You’re playing at a top level and if you’re not performing, you get criticised."

Gerrard’s determination to revive his Villa career ended after he was informed of the decision to terminate his contract, with the lack of sentiment in the 41-word statement confirming his exit something of a surprise.

Villa's decision ensured Gerrard’s gamble to leave his job at Rangers has backfired and it will damage his hopes of landing his dream job at Liverpool.

Anfield legend Gerrard has been strongly tipped to succeed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager, but he will need to rebuild his coaching reputation after this experience at Villa.

Meanwhile, rumours are gathering pace to suggest Villa will attempt to lure Mauricio Pochettino back to the Premier League as Gerrard’s replacement.