Stephen Kenny’s son Eoin makes his Northern Ireland debut in SuperCupNI defeat to Man United
Eoin Kenny, the son of Republic of Ireland senior team manager Stephen Kenny, made his debut for Northern Ireland in a SuperCupNI defeat to Manchester United’s U18 side in Coleraine last night.
Kenny, who plays for Dundalk’s youth team, but qualifies to play for the North after being born in Derry while his father was managing Derry City, was recently called up to the Northern Ireland Under-18 squad by Gerard Lyttle.
Kenny still has the option to switch allegiances to the Republic if he fails to make a competitive appearance for the North’s senior team.
United’s youngsters came from two goals down to defeat Northern Ireland 3-2 at a packed Coleraine Showgrounds.
On the opening day of the SuperCupNI tournament, Conor Scannell and Lewis Trickett had given Lyttle’s side an early lead, but after the break they couldn’t hold on to their advantage as the young Red Devils hit back through Ethan Williams, Jack Kingdon and Ethan Ennis.
United and Northern Ireland will now meet again on Wednesday night at the Ballymena Showgrounds.
SuperCupNI was being played for the first time in two years due a suspension because of the Covid-19 panedemic.
