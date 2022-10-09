Stephen Kenny’s Ireland handed nightmare draw for Euro 2024 qualifiers
The Irish delegation in Germany knew that Pot 2 would likely determine the difficulty of the draw and the presence of England and France as options after their Nations League struggles risked a horror draw.
Ireland have been handed a nightmare Euro 2024 draw after this morning's proceedings in Frankfurt landed Stephen Kenny's side in a group with Netherlands, France and strong fourth seed Greece. Gibraltar complete the five team pool.
The Irish delegation in Germany knew that Pot 2 would likely determine the difficulty of the draw and the presence of England and France as options after their Nations League struggles risked a horror draw.
Unfortunately for Kenny that scenario came to pass with France paired with top seeds Netherlands in Group B. Ireland were the second team drawn from pot three by Jurgen Klinsmann, thus meaning a sinking feeling for the FAI representatives in the Festhalle. Drawing out Greece, one of the tougher fourth seed options, piled on the pain.
Netherlands and France will both be competing in this year's World Cup and will be amongst the favourites to compete for the trophy.
Read more
The top two teams qualify automatically for the finals, while the playoff situation is determined by the standings in the Nations League tournament which just finished.
Ireland are realistically around the cut off line for that in 26th position. If Kenny's team miss out on a top two spot, they will be hoping that the 20 automatic places are filled by teams ranked above them.
Northern Ireland will fancy their chances of making an impact after bring drawn with Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan and San Marino, while England have been drawn to face Italy, Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta.
Scotland will battle with Spain, Norway, Georgia and Cyprus, and Wales face Croatia, Armenia, Turkey and Latvia.
Full draw:
Group A - Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus
Group B - Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar
Group C - Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta
Group D - Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia
Group E - Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova
Group F - Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia
Group G - Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania
Group H - Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino
Group I - Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra
Group J - Portugal, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein
Today's Headlines
devastated | Daniel O’ Donnell says ‘heart goes out’ to relatives and friends of Creeslough victims
'Down to Earth' | Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox delight staff at Dublin vintage shop with surprise visit
Woody hell | Garda being investigated for allegedly using squad SUV to tow trailer of firewood
'Lost angels' | Creeslough ‘heartbroken’ as girl (14), woman (24) and man (49) named as victims of blast tragedy
LAST CHANCE | Ronan Collins reveals wife turned him down twice as he celebrates 70th birthday
'Tsumnami of grief' | Donegal priest says Creeslough community has ‘great sadness in our hearts’
Nad cool | Nadine Coyle reveals strange man asked to 'kiss her hand’ in lift in New York
Explosion tragedy | Gas leak in apartments in Creeslough, Donegal is likely to have caused blast
horror story | Stephen Kenny’s Ireland handed nightmare draw for Euro 2024 qualifiers
dutch delight | Max Verstappen is world champion again – here are five of his best moments