Stephen Kenny with a message for Ireland players ahead of Holland clash

Kenny under huge pressure ahead of Dublin clash with the Dutch

9 September 2023; Manager Stephen Kenny during a Republic of Ireland press conference at the FAI Headquarters in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny is targeting his best victory yet as he prepares for a must-win Euro 2024 qualifier against Netherlands.

The game in Dublin appears to be a make-or break affair for Ireland, who have collected just three points from their first four Group B fixtures and will effectively be out of the race for qualification if they lose to the Dutch.

Memories of a famous Irish victory over Netherlands in a World Cup qualifier in 2001 have inevitably come to the fore in recent days, but Kenny is reluctant to compare his team to the one in which Shay Given, Roy Keane, Damien Duff and Robbie Keane played.

Kenny said: “We’re not comparing ourselves to the team of 2001, they had some of the best players to ever play for Ireland.

“We’re an emerging team. We’ve shown a capacity to raise our game in front of our own support, our passionate support, we’ve put in some very good performances at home there.

“It’s a game that will challenge us – Holland have players of the highest calibre, players with the top clubs, but we’ve gone toe-to-toe with some of the best teams and we must raise our game and get our best victory yet, that’s what we have to do.

“That’s the challenge for us. We’ll need the supporters to help us do that, that energy in the crowd, that high octane support to give the players energy.”

Ireland finalised their preparations at a sunny Abbotstown on Saturday after recovering from Thursday night’s energy-sapping 2-0 defeat in France.

Defender Enda Stevens and forward Will Keane are out of the game through injury and strikers Sinclair Armstrong and Jonathan Afolabi have been drafted into the squad.