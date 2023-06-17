Stephen Kenny: ‘We’re disappointed to lose. I take responsibility for that as manager’

Stephen Kenny accepted responsibility for Ireland’s poor performance in Greece, admitting that back to back losses leave his side with a ‘mountain to climb’ if they are to reach Euro 2024.

The Ireland manager cut a subdued figure as he reflected on a defeat which he could not argue with on the balance of play.

He refused to get drawn on Liam Brady’s description of this Ireland squad as the worst he had seen in his lifetime but acknowledged that his own part in the result will come under scrutiny.

The Dubliner was particularly upset to concede the decisive goal just after half-time when they had managed to survive a difficult opening 45 to go in level.

“We’re disappointed to lose, I take responsibility for that as manager,” said Kenny.

“That’s the reality. It was a game that we would have wanted to certainly not to lose. That goal after half-time absolutely shifted the balance of the game.

“I don’t really want to respond to anyone else’s comments, people are entitled to their opinions,” he continued, when Brady’s RTE comments were mentioned.

“The players have shown (their ability) in other games, with good performances. We’ve come out on the wrong side of tight games but that wasn’t the case here. Greece were better overall, other games were tight defeats. We’re disappointed with tonight, there’s no doubt about that.

“We didn’t play as well as we would have wanted. Greece were the much better side in the first half overall. They had more control than we would have wanted, they played well. That can happen away from home for international teams but you’ve got to defend better than we did, see it out and that’s what hurt us in the end.”

Kenny was asked if Ireland’s hopes of automatic qualification for Germany next summer were already doomed.

“It’s only the second game,” he said, “We’ve given ourselves a mountain to climb. At the moment we’ve just got to get ourselves ready for Monday, a home game (Gibraltar), nearly a full stadium, we have to give them a victory and that’s what we’ve got to focus on.”

The manager struggled to find any positives from the display aside from the fact that his team were pushing for an equaliser in the dying stages. Yet he admitted that Greece being ahead likely influenced their approach.

“We can’t take any credit for that because you have to take into account that Greece would have dropped off after scoring,” he said, returning to the impact of another swift concession early in the second half before addressing Matt Doherty’s late dismissal.

“It was just a really poor second goal to give away, I can’t believe we gave it away to be honest. That’s hurt us,” he said.

“I feel even though our performance was not at level we would have wanted that we were still in the game, right in the 95th minute and had chances to equalise, Nathan’s shot, Matt’s shot, a lot of crosses into the box but not a lot of clearcut chances.

“We were still in the game and could have drawn the game but it might have flattered us. The players never gave up, I’m very disappointed with the sending off, it seemed very harsh, Matt got involved to get people out but he didn’t touch his face, he touched his chest, there was too much made of it with the player going down but there was no facial contact.”