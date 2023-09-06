Stephen Kenny turns to Adam Idah to fill in for injured ace Evan Ferguson

Stephen Kenny will ask Adam Idah to fill the gap left by the injured Evan Ferguson and lead the line for Ireland in their Euro 2024 battle against France in Paris tomorrow night.

After a relatively smooth build-up to the Group B game in the Parc des Princes, Kenny’s plans were rocked before the squad left their Dublin base as confirmation came through that a knee injury had ruled Ferguson out.

The 18-year-old sustained the injury in netting a hat-trick in Brighton’s 3-1 win over Newcastle on Saturday and will miss the game against France as well as the home match against the Netherlands on Sunday.

His knee injury is not thought to be a long-term one, though Brighton’s medical staff will have a better idea when they assess him today.

Initial reports of Ferguson’s withdrawal from the squad led to wild – and completely misinformed – speculation in some UK outlets that the Meath-born player, whose mother is English, was potentially a target for Gareth Southgate’s side.

The idea of the Co Meath teenager playing for England had already been ridiculed by those in the Ferguson camp, but changes to FIFA rules on player eligibility mean he cannot change allegiance anyhow as he’s played four senior friendly games for Ireland.

His absence leaves Kenny needing a change of approach as Ferguson was guaranteed to start. Of the four strikers left in the squad, two have yet to score at senior international level.

Kenny is a big admirer of Idah and he hopes his form with Norwich this term – two goals in four games – can transfer to the international stage.

John Egan will be assessed by FAI medical staff before tonight’s training session at the Parc des Princes, but the fact the Sheffield United man travelled to France suggests he’s fit to play.