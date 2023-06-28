Stephen Kenny to stay in charge of Ireland for crunch September qualifiers

The manager’s performance was discussed in the regular monthly meeting of the FAI board last night

Stephen Kenny will get the chance to bring Ireland into September’s crunch qualifiers with France and Netherlands.

The manager’s performance was discussed in the regular monthly meeting of the FAI board last night with the standard review of the June window just one of a number of topics on the agenda.

CEO Jonathan Hill and Director of Football Marc Canham fed their input into discussions and it’s understood that each board member offered their say, with sources indicating that the ‘strong consensus’ was that Kenny should lead the team into the autumn.

There had been speculation that the Dubliner was on the ropes following the difficult defeat in Athens that left Ireland without a point after two Euro 2024 games but once the dust settled on the initial disappointment, there was never a genuine anticipation that the FAI would seek to make a change at this juncture.

Ireland’s expected victory over minnows Gibraltar did get points on the board and the healthy attendance for that game reflected that the manager retains a level of support amongst match-going punters.

However, with persistent reports that FAI executives are casting their eyes in the direction of alternative options for further down the line, Kenny needs to turn the Euros campaign around by securing a big result away to France in Paris on September 7 or at home to the Dutch in Dublin three days later.

Kenny confidently asserted last week that he would remain in charge for the rest of the Euro 2024 campaign before his future was decided.

The position is complicated by the fact that while Ireland could officially be out of the running for automatic qualification after September’s games, the possibility of a play-off next March is tied up with permutations in other groups which will not become clear until November.