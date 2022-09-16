Stephen Kenny responds to Jurgen Klopp’s criticism over Caoimhín Kelleher
Kenny insists he has is not concerned by Klopp’s comments.
Stephen Kenny insisted he has no issue with Liverpool despite Jurgen Klopp’s public expression of dissatisfaction with how his goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher aggravated a groin injury following international duty last June.
And the Ireland boss says he has no plans to call the Liverpool boss to draw a line under the issue despite the contradictory claims emanating from both sides after the Corkman was omitted from Kenny’s latest squad announcement.
“I’m sure we’re fine,” said Kenny, when asked would it be an idea to hold clear-the-air talks with the Liverpool boss.
“We’ve got great respect for Liverpool. I’m sure it’s not an issue.”
Although Kenny repeated he remains unaware of any injury issue for Kelleher in June, the 23-year-old subsequently returned to pre-season training and the groin injury resurfaced – prompting Klopp to publicly criticise the FAI.
“We have no medical notes on Caoimhín from that camp,” added Kenny. “There’s no medical notes. If he did tweak something, we weren’t aware of it.
“He played terrifically well in the game but it’s just one of those things. We’ll all move on.
“He got injured in training when he went back. He’s nearly back. It’s unfortunate for Caoimhín.”
However, Kenny also revealed Kelleher is making good progress and “will be back very soon”.
