Stephen Kenny mounts defence of his credentials to continue as Ireland boss

Kenny has come under fire for his tactics after Euro 2024 qualifying defeat in Greece

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny came in for stern criticism after defeat in Athens (Niall Carson/PA)

Defiant Stephen Kenny has mounted a strident defence of his ability to manage Ireland, insisting he has made “brave decisions in the best interests” of the game here while acknowledging that his future will be out of his hands barring an “extraordinary” Euro 2024 fightback.

Kenny chose the aftermath of Monday’s win over Gibraltar to respond to criticism aimed in his direction after the humbling defeat in Athens which delivered a crushing blow to hopes of automatic qualification for the Euros.

It has raised fresh speculation around the Dubliner’s future with the long-term prognosis bleak even though it’s expected he will be given the chance to take Ireland into September’s games with France and Netherlands.

The 51-year-old listed the battles and achievements of his football life in an unprompted sermon that spun out into a reflection on his body of work in the Irish hot-seat which he feels will stand the test of time.​

“I wouldn’t have got to where I am in this job if I didn’t believe you can achieve extraordinary things,” said Kenny.

“The reason I took clubs from nothing, through divisions and into the Europa League group stages was because I believe you can achieve extraordinary things.

“I’m very strong and very resilient and I don’t really care. I don’t need to listen to anyone’s opinions to know what I want and what I am.

“I’ve taken on a lot and it’s a small community in Ireland and people are upset over a variety of things.

“But all of the decisions I made with the international team were with the best interests of Irish football.

“I’ve made brave decisions in the best interests of Irish football, OK? And I’ve made good decisions,” Kenny continued, with reference to the transition of the squad and handing out 18 debuts under his watch.

“We had nine years with nothing (no players) through, nothing. We brought 18 players through the system,” he added.

“The players are really talented, a progressive, young group. I know what I’m doing. I have a brilliant backroom staff. Keith Andrews is an outstanding coach, outstanding. John O’Shea has been a brilliant addition; Dean Kiely, these are top-level people; Stephen Rice has graduated and doing a great job, and all of the backroom team.

“So we will get better, we still want to qualify from this group. I’ll see out until the end of the campaign. I don’t know, after that, it’s other people’s decision. The objective was to qualify from this campaign, that is the objective, I’m not trying to hide from that.

“I’m not trying to build forever. We’ve been building a team over the past two years to try and qualify here. We’ve scored a lot of goals but conceded some that we shouldn’t have. We lost games 2-1 on the margins. I accept criticism for that. We need to win more games and I know that. That’s how I feel.”

Kenny wants his players to draw confidence from previous performances against top ranked sides for the “tough, tough games” in September. He is “not certain” if he will have the presence of skipper Séamus Coleman for those encounters but is hopeful he will be available.