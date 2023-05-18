Stephen Kenny invites four newcomers into Ireland training camp in England next week

Shamrock Rovers' Neil Farrugia in action against St Patrick's Athletic on Monday, has been called into an Ireland training camp by Stephen Kenny. Photo: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Stephen Kenny has given a quartet of newcomers a chance to impress in a training camp in England next week with Tom Cannon, Sean McLoughlin, Danny McNamara and Neil Farrugia invited to train at senior level for the first time.

But the Ireland manager has confirmed - as expected - that Séamus Coleman will play no part in this summer's gathering with Norwich's Andrew Omobamidele also missing out on the double header with Greece (June 16) and Gibraltar (June 19). However, the inclusion of Dara O'Shea is encouraging given that a season ending injury at West Brom had raised question marks around his Irish summer.

Injury doubt Chiedozie Ogbene will report to England for assessment while Jeff Hendrick and Alan Browne miss out but are expected to be in contention for when the full squad meets on June 5.

Farrugia is one of three League of Ireland players in the 22-man squad for a four day gathering at Bristol City HQ with goalkeepers James Talbot and Brian Maher returning to the scene again as Gavin Bazunu, Caoimhín Kelleher and Mark Travers remain on club duty.

The Bristol exercise has been designed primarily for EFL players who are out of season and need to be kept ticking over ahead of the qualifier in Greece on June 16.

Cannon (20) is an Everton striker who gets the nod after an impressive loan spell at Preston where he scored eight times after his January switch.

Former Cork City defender McLoughlin (26) is a left sided centre half who has played regularly for Hull in the Championship this season.

Farrugia (23) was a big part of Kenny's plans at U-21 level before a torrid time with injuries but he is now fit again and thriving at Shamrock Rovers in a wing back role.

Londoner McNamara (24) is another wing back option who was involved under Kenny at U-21 level and played a big part for a Millwall side that narrowly missed out on the Championship playoffs.

Swansea's Ryan Manning is recalled but there is no place for Enda Stevens with James McClean also in the mix at left wing back. Matt Doherty played there against France but it's possible he could switch to his natural right sided role in Greece with Coleman unavailable.

In addition to Ireland's Premier League contingent, the FAI missive mentions that Mikey Johnston (Vitoria) and Jamie McGrath (Dundee United) are contenders who remain on club duty. Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough) and Jack Taylor (Peterborough) also have playoff business at their respective clubs.

Ireland squad:Max O'Leary (Bristol City), James Talbot (Bohemians), Brian Maher (Derry City); Danny McNamara (Millwall), Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Sean McLoughlin (Hull City); Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Josh Cullen (Burnley), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Neil Farrugia (Shamrock Rovers), Jason Knight (Derby County); Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United); Tom Cannon (Everton), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Michael Obafemi (Burnley), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic).