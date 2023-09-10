Stephen Kenny gives his verdict on his Ireland future after Holland defeat

Ireland boss admits he doesn't know if he will keep hold of his job

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny gestures to his players during the qualifying clash against the Netherlands at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny admits it is out of his hands as the FAI decide whether or not to remove him before a possible European Championship play-off after the 2-1 Dutch defeat which ended their automatic qualification chances.

However, he insisted that he will remain in charge for the final three games in the campaign.

“Absolutely. We’ve two matches in October, Greece and Gibraltar, then Holland in Amsterdam. After that it’s not my decision.

“We have to see about the play-off, we might still have a chance. The players were excellent and came out the wrong side of the game, against the best team in the world in France and tonight one of the best in Europe.

“We’re missing five of our best players in the forward positions. We gave everything and came up short.”

Asked if he had taken the team as far as he can, he added, “You do need to get the results, we finished third behind Serbia and Portugal in the World Cup five-team group and blooded over 20 players in that period,” he told RTE.

“We do need to find a way to win, we’re absolutely gutted. To beat one of the best teams in Europe, we have to see out those difficult periods and we didn’t for that second goal.

Read more Ireland player and manager ratings as Holland win in Dublin

“Our level of pressing was exceptional in the first-half. We were prepared to go man to man on a top seed, Argentina went to penalties with them in the World Cup.

“We got our reward. We probably should have created better opportunities after that on the counter-attack, and chances to go again and we didn’t capitalise on it.

“I was disappointed with the goal we conceded, very disappointed with that. They pushed (Cody) Gakpo high on the left and that tied Matt Doherty in, they could recycle.

“For whatever reasons, we couldn’t sustain the level of intensity. The 90 minutes in Paris probably had an impact without making excuses.

“They’re going to have a spell we need to see it out. It was the 56th minute, 11 minutes after the break. But we needed to see out that spell.”