Stephen Kenny gives his reaction as Ireland lose against Scotland

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny questioned the decision which saw Scotland awarded a late penalty, and labelled the 2-1 Nations League defeat as ‘harsh’ on his side.

John Egan’s first-half strike had Ireland ahead at the break, before Jack Hendry’s header on 50 minutes levelled the clash for Scotland.

Troy Parrott missed a golden chance to put the visitors back in front minutes later, before substitute Alan Browne handled the ball inside the box to gift Scotland a penalty on 82 minutes. Ryan Christie stepped up and slotted past Gavin Bazunu, to condemn Ireland to a third defeat in the campaign.

“It’s a harsh defeat,” said Kenny. “We played brilliantly in the first-half and showed ability to control the game. Scotland pressed us extremely high. We got the goal and had one disallowed. We started the second half well, and their goal was against the run of play.

“I thought we responded well to conceding. We had a couple of great chances to take the lead but we didn't capitalize. Scotland got the crowd up with the equaliser and were in the ascendency, but we were still very dangerous ourselves on the counter attacks. Chiedozie nearly won us the game.

“Alan’s hands are raised, but he was shoved himself by a Scottish player, I had a quick look at it just before coming on. It looks like he was pushed off balance which forced him to raise his hands. It’s an unfortunate handball and a harsh way to lose.

“Troy knows he should have scored, but he has been brilliant for us and ran his socks off for us. The goal he had disallowed was brilliant.

“Our last three performances have been excellent. Tonight is a very good performance. We’ll get ready for Tuesday against Armenia, we’ve already sold 44,000 tickets. It shows the passion for the team with the support.”

Man of the match Jason Molumby spoke to RTE after the match, as he was clearly deflated by Ireland’s latest setback.

"I thought in the first half we were excellent,” said the midfielder.

“We went in 1-0 up at half-time, and I thought we were very comfortable. We were excellent and well organised. We matched them in every battle and every second ball. That seemed to fade. We just didn't start the second half quick enough, and it has ended up costing us.

“We knew they were going to start quick in the second-half, it's disappointing. We should not concede so early in the second half. We had a couple of chances we’re disappointed we didn't finish the game off with.

“It’s still fresh. We will need to look and analyse it. After what we did to Scotland the last time, we were expecting a tough game and a tough atmosphere.

“The last three games, beating Scotland 3-0, we should have won the Ukraine game (1-1), and tonight we should win. We should be 2-0 up maybe and cruising. We’ll take a lot of positives and try to build again to Armenia.”

Ireland midfielder Jason Knight also shared his thoughts on the game

“I think pivotal moments went against us,” Knight said.

“The penalty felt harsh, we were in the ascendancy at the time. We had good chances to go ahead in the game, after a poor start to the second-half. It’s something we need to work on.

“We controlled large parts of the game in and out of possession. It was a great goal by John and we felt good going into the second-half. Troy scores a lot of them goals so he will put that to bed and go again.

"We will dust ourselves off and go again. We have a big game on Tuesday.”

Ireland welcome Armenia to the Aviva Stadium in the final Nations League game, and will be looking for revenge after suffering a 1-0 defeat in Yerevan in June.