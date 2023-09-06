Stephen Kenny backs Ireland to cope with loss of key players against France

He travelled to Paris with a key member of personnel left behind but even though Stephen Kenny has an Ireland squad light on attacking options, he’s confident that his strikers can deliver a performance away to France to keep his team in the hunt for Euro 2024 qualification.

Evan Ferguson’s withdrawal due to injury means that of the four strikers in his squad, only two have scored at senior international level and take to five the number of attacking players missing, with Callum Robinson, Michael Obafemi, Troy Parrott and Mikey Johnston also absent.

It was put to Kenny that he’s not getting any good luck – Séamus Coleman is injured and Matt Doherty is suspended – but he declined to look for sympathy and says that issues like losing Ferguson is a motivating factor for his team, Kenny adding by way of explanation that recent call-up Andrew Omobamidele missed training due to a family bereavement but did travel to Paris, as did stand-in captain John Egan who hopes to shrug off knee and ankle injuries to feature.

"I don’t look at it like that,” Kenny said when asked about a run of bad luck.

“I am very privileged to manage Ireland, very privileged. In the attacking players that are missing, we are missing five players.

"But because we gave 18 players their debuts in that period of two years it has increased the level of squad depth and means that we still have a strong team and I’m very happy with the team we have for tomorrow and the options that we have.

"It’s an unusual situation to have so many players injured, some long term. But I am excited about the game, we know that not many people give us a chance and I understand why, but we are going to give ourselves every opportunity to perform.”

France have had a perfect start to the qualifiers but it’s their most recent World Cup history which informs Kenny that this tie – away to France – is the hardest nut to crack in football.

"I would say it is, I would say that’s most likely accurate,” Kenny said when asked if France was the biggest challenge of his Ireland career.

Evan Ferguson in Profile

"France have been to the last World Cup finals, they won the World Cup [2018] and then lost last year on penalties. So they are definitely within the two best teams in the world, if not the best.

“So we obviously respect their talent, to come into their backyard, their home arena and play them, presents a stiff challenge, one we understand is difficult but we are very excited by it as well.

"It’s also an opportunity for us. We knew we got the most difficult of groups but I have every confidence in the players, they showed their quality in the game against France in Dublin which was a very even affair.

"It was quite even overall, France had more possession than we did, for sure, but in chances created it was quite even.

“It’s different coming to France, coming to Paris, we understand that, we are missing several of players but that increases our motivation, we know we’re up against it, but this increases the motivation to go and put in a strong performance.”

With Coleman and Doherty both absent, Kenny has a dilemma over the right wing back position, with the option of starting rookie international Festy Ebosele, or moving either Jason Knight or Alan Browne from midfield to wing back, or even moving Dara O’Shea out of central defence which would see Shane Duffy back in the team.

"That is a strong consideration,” Kenny said of asking a recognised centre back to fill in. “There are a few players in contention who can possibly play there. We have to wait and see on that one.”