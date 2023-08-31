Stephen Kenny announces 25-man Ireland squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers

Italy-based defender Festy Ebosele is in line for his senior Ireland debut after he was today named in the squad for the Euro 2024 double header against France and the Netherlands.

There are recalls for strikers Aaron Connolly and Will Keane while defender Shane Duffy, enjoying a revival in his career with Norwich City, is also included in the 25-man squad.

Séamus Coleman misses out through injury and with Doherty suspended for the first game in the double-header in France next week, that could push uncapped Ebosele into contention.

There's no place in the squad for Andrew Omobamidele while Troy Parrott, who last week moved to Dutch side Excelsior on loan from Tottenham, is also left out.

Mark Sykes (Bristol City) also failed to make the cut but Jamie McGrath, his club future now secure with a recent move to Aberdeen, is included.

IRELAND SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Stoke).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Wolves), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), Enda Stevens (Stoke), Ryan Manning (Southampton), James McClean (Wrexham), Shane Duffy (Norwich), John Egan (Sheffield U), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O'Shea (Burnley), Darragh Lenihan (MIddlesbrough).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (WBA), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle), Alan Browne (Preston), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jason Knight (Bristol C), Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen).

Strikers: Adam Idah (Norwich), Will Keane (Preston), Evan Ferguson (Brighton), Aaron Connolly (Hull), Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton).