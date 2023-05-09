Spurs join race to tempt Caoimhín Kelleher away from Liverpool

Cork native Kelleher is under contract an Anfield until 2026 but, having played just three times for the club this season, he is keen to secure first-team football.

Tottenham are expected to join Premier League rivals Brentford and Brighton in a summer race to sign Irish goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher from Liverpool.

Cork native Kelleher is under contract an Anfield until 2026 but, having played just three times for the club this season, he is keen to secure first-team football.

Irish ’keepers Gavin Bazunu and Mark Travers are currently out of the picture with their Premier League teams, and while the Southampton goalkeeper is still first choice for Stephen Kenny, Kelleher is eager for regular action to press his own claims.

As first-choice No 1 Alisson remains an ever-present for Liverpool in the Premier League and Champions League, Kelleher knows that his path to the team will be blocked for some time.

Reports in England suggest that Brentford could make a move for the 24-year-old if a summer deal for their No 1 ’keeper David Raya goes through.

​Fraser Forster and Hugo Lloris have played in goal for Spurs this season but there are doubts about the long-term future of Lloris (36) and Kelleher’s name has been mentioned as a possible replacement.

The goalkeeper’s position at Brighton is also under scrutiny as Jason Steele (32) has replaced Robert Sanchez (25) in recent weeks but both men have been at the club for a number of years and boss Roberto De Zerbi may ask for his own signing as a ’keeper to start next term as No 1.

Liverpool are ready to let the Corkman depart once a club are willing to match their valuation of about £20million (€23m).

Meanwhile, West Ham are hoping to beat competition from a host of Premier League rivals, including Chelsea and Tottenham, to sign Ireland youth prospect Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh.

The 17-year-old midfielder is currently playing for Cork City and has already had a trial at West Ham a couple of years ago, with the club keeping a close eye on his progress ever since.