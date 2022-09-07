Spurs boss Antonio Conte unhappy with Tottenham’s ‘crazy’ match schedule

Antonio Conte has marked Tottenham Hotspur’s return to the Champions League by warning his bosses that they must do “much better” and fight for kinder fixture schedules to give the club the best chance of success.

Having played three Premier League games in six days, two of which were away, Tottenham start a run of another three games in six days in the Champions League against Marseille tonight.

Two more of the next three games are away, trips to Manchester City in the Premier League and Sporting Lisbon in Europe, which has left head coach Conte unhappy.

“Honestly, to see this schedule is incredible,” he said. “It’s crazy, because we played three games in six days against Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Fulham. Now we are playing after four days, but we are starting to play again three games, three important games against Marseille in the Champions League, City away and Sporting Lisbon away in six days.

“Maybe this is the first time in my career to see a schedule like this. Honestly, I try to check the schedule of the other teams and I have seen that in this situation Tottenham they’re penalised a lot; they penalise our club and our team.”

Of the other English Champions League clubs, Chelsea and Manchester City both played three domestic games in seven days, before three matches in the next eight days. Liverpool’s schedule has been slightly better than Tottenham’s, as they played three games in seven days ahead of three more in six days.

“I think in this situation we are unlucky, but in the future, and also I spoke with the club, we have to pay great attention to speak also to the Premier League,” Conte said.

“One day more, one day less can totally change your life and you can drop points. When you want to start to think as a winner, you have to take care of the details. We can do much better for the future.”

Tottenham are favourites to progress from Group D, which, as well as Marseille, features Sporting and Eintracht Frankfurt, but Conte knows the challenge his team face to compete with the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

“People who know football well understand you need a process, an important process, to work on the pitch, outside the pitch ,” he said. “But at the same time you need to invest because in this competition you play against the teams with the best players and the best coaches.”

Tottenham Hotspur v Marseille, Live, BT Sport 3, 8.0