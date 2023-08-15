Sky Sports News host issues apology after reporter swears live on TV

Studio host Vicky Gommersall forced to apologise for Melissa Reddy’s errot

Senior reporter Melissa Reddy was giving her views on the no-nonsense approach of new United goalkeeper Andre Onana when she suggested the Cameroon international is never shy to issue his own defenders with a 'b********g’.

Studio host Vicky Gommersall looked a little stunned as she was quick to offer the apology, with Reddy bizarrely unaware of the mistake she had made.

South African-born Reddy has a big social media following and she was appointed to the senior role at Sky Sports last year after a brief career as a writer and influencer.

Her interview style has attracted negative comments on social media, with this latest high-profile mistake sparking fresh debate on X, formerly known as Twitter.

She has also spoken about the challenges she has faced as a person of colour and a female working in football.

"It's important to see people you can relate to but it's also important when people do get into these positions they take the responsibility and use it to make a change,” she told Sky Sports in 2019.

"It's so much more powerful to see these people who you relate to are showing real strength which others can feed off.

"When you speak about under-representation of females across the board it's because it's difficult to convince yourself to get into an industry when there is no one who looks like you doing what you want to do.

"You don't feel it is possible - knowing something is possible by actually seeing it in action is a very powerful tool."

Reddy has made no comment about the incident on her own X feed about the swearing incident.