Sky considering drastic response after Roy Keane is ‘attacked’ by Arsenal fan

Bodyguard plan could be put in place to protect pundits

Sky Sports is considering protecting its star pundits and commentators by hiring bodyguards at Premier League matches after a fan was arrested for allegedly headbutting Roy Keane at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

It’s understood the broadcaster has launched a review into both what happened and what measures they can take to ensure their staff are kept safe in future following the alleged attack, which is thought to have taken place as Keane moved through a group of Arsenal fans on his way to a pitchside punditry position.

Police arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of assault on Monday following the incident with the former Manchester United captain at the top of the West Stand, but the individual in question has since been released on bail.

In a video that has since circulated on social media, fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards was seen furiously grappling with a supporter inside the Emirates aiming to restrain the man.

The Metropolitan Police refused to name anyone involved in the incident, but released a statement that said: “Police are investigating an incident at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, September 3, during which a man was assaulted.

“On Monday, September 4, a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault (ABH).

“The man was taken into police custody before being released on bail until a date in late September.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

The broadcaster will now use the international break to carry out the review. They will also decide on whether to increase security at stadiums with the use of bodyguards, while the routes taken by on-air employees will also be looked at following the alleged assault with one of Sky’s most high-profile and recognisable faces.

The Premier League and clubs will be consulted on the security issues, while fellow broadcaster TNT Sports are also looking at further protecting their own talent. Both are set to continue to broadcast from pitch-side despite the security reviews.

It is possible that the routes taken by television pundits and commentators through the stadiums could now be changed in an attempt to keep them safe from large groups of fans.

Richards was questioned about the incident on The Rest Is Football podcast with host Gary Lineker asking: "One of us had an interesting weekend, Micah, you were in the news?"

Though the former Manchester City player said he was “not allowed to talk about” the incident at Arsenal. Shearer said: “I think the common opinion is don’t f*** with big Meeks (Richards).”

Lineker added: “It is something we should not trivialise because obviously that is a serious thing if fans start attacking people. We will wait until the police investigation is done before we cover that story even more.”

Arsenal said on Monday that they were “aware of an incident” and that they were fully cooperating with the police investigation.

Sky have already taken action with their pundits in other sports. Earlier this summer they employed bodyguards to look after the Australian members of their punditry team for the Ashes.