Singer appears to mock England after rendition of God Save the King
England players were left stunned by Ellynora’s disastrous performance in Naples.
Singer Ellynora appeared to have something of a technological malfunction as she tried to serve up a rendition of the English national anthem ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy in Naples.
It seemed she didn’t know the words or even the tune for the anthem, as she stumbling through a performance that produced some hilarious condemnations on social media.
Yet she appeared to revel in the mess she delivered after posting a message on Instagram after a tirade of abuse flowed on social media.
Ellynora was horribly out of tune and didn’t seem to be able to hear the anthem as she tried to belt out ‘God Save The King’.
Her performance left England’s players confused, with midfielder Jude Bellingham looking down the line at his team-mates with a bemused expression.
England fans didn’t hold back with their opinions on Twitter, as they suggested their anthem had been ‘butchered’ but the stunning singer.
Ellynora responded on Instagram with a smirking selfie, which she wrote across: "England, I hope you enjoyed my gift."
England’s players made up for their shoddy pre-match show by securing a famous win in Naples, with captain Harry Kane scoring the winning goal and becoming his nation’s all-time leading gaol scorer.
Here is Ellynora’s car crash rendition of the English national anthem.
