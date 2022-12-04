Shocking reason why Raheem Sterling is flying back from the World Cup

Sterling is flying back from the World Cup in Qatar after armed intruders broke into his family home overnight while his children were present.

Armed intruders broke into his family home overnight while his two children and partner were present, with the decision made for Sterling to leave the England camp taken on Sunday.

News of Sterling’s absence from England’s World Cup last-16 game against Senegal broke a few hours before the match and now the reason for his absence has been revealed.

Sterling’s absence is understood to have followed a break-in at his house on Saturday evening, leaving the England international understandably shaken and concerned about the well-being of his children.

When asked if he thought the 27-year-old would figure at the tournament from here, manager Southgate said on ITV1: “We’ve got to wait and see.

“At the moment clearly the priority is for him to be with his family, and we’re going to support that and we’re going leave him to have as much time as he needs. He’s going home.”

He added: “I really don’t know (the likelihood of him returning) because at the moment it’s a situation that he needs time with his family and I don’t want to put him under any pressure with that.

“Sometimes football isn’t the most important thing and family should come first.”

Sterling is expected to arrive back in England on Monday, with a decision over whether he will return to Qatar for next Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final set to be made in the coming days.

Around £300,000 of watches were stolen, a family source told the Sun, but the gang were scared away when the alarm system was activated and left empty-handed.

Father of three Sterling was also targeted by burglars when he played for Manchester City and lived in Cheshire in 2018.