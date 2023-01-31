Shock move for Ireland's Matt Doherty on transfer deadline day

The deal does not include an option or obligation to buy the 31-year-old Republic of Ireland full-back.

Tottenham Hotspur's Matt Doherty celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date: Wednesday January 4, 2023. — © PA

Matt Doherty is set to join Atletico Madrid on loan from Tottenham until the end of the season in a shock transfer deadline day move.

The deal does not include an option or obligation to buy the 31-year-old Republic of Ireland full-back, who has not been a regular for Antonio Conte’s team this season.

He has played just 44 times in the Premier League for Spurs since joining from Wolves in 2020.

Doherty’s move comes after Tottenham agreed a deal to sign Sporting Lisbon’s Pedro Porro, who is in London for a medical.

Elsewhere, Manchester City are not expected to be busy on deadline day despite the shock proposed loan move of Joao Cancelo to Bayern Munich.

Similarly, Manchester United appear to have completed their business apart from the possibility of one or two fringe players going out on loan.

Newcastle completed the signing of Anthony Gordon from Everton, but could still be active in the window.

Jonjo Shelvey is expected to become a Nottingham Forest player in the upcoming hours, and Magpies boss Eddie Howe could make a late replacement for the midfielder.

The Magpies are also close to completing the signing of young full-back Harrison Ashby from West Ham.

David Moyes may also wish to bolster his squad after selling Craig Dawson to Wolves, following on from Issa Diop’s shift across London to Fulham in the summer, and were linked with Everton defender Michael Keane.

Fulham manager Marco Silva said over the weekend that he would like to make two additions to his squad before the window shuts.

Sasa Lukic the most likely to make the move to Craven Cottage, despite repeated interest from the club in Arsenal’s Cedric Soares.