Shay Given’s bold claim as Man City hammer Real Madrid in Champions League

Pep Guardiola’s City storm into Champions League final against Inter Milan

Manchester City have cleared another major hurdle in their pursuit of the Treble and their former keeper Shay Given believes they are now closing in on a place in the history books.

Bernardo Silva struck twice in the first half as Manchester City produced a sensational performance to dethrone holders Real Madrid and reach the Champions League final.

Eder Militao also turned into his own net and Julian Alvarez added another late on as City claimed a comprehensive 4-0 win at the Etihad Stadium to power into next month’s Istanbul showpiece 5-1 on aggregate.

City’s victory was every bit as comprehensive as the scoreline suggests with the 14-time European champions struggling to live with the pace and movement of Pep Guardiola’s mesmeric side.

Toni Kroos did hit the woodwork at 1-0 but it was a rare bright moment from a Real team that was simply overwhelmed.

It was sweet revenge for City after defeat at the same stage last season and the upcoming final against Inter Milan could now be the crowning glory of a magnificent treble.

"The treble is getting ever closer,” declared Republic of Ireland legend Given, in his role as a BBC pundit.

“For me, this was the biggest hurdle to get over. I know 4-0 looks like a mauling which it is of course but Real Madrid you can never rule them out but they got past them tonight.

"It's been one way traffic, absolutely brilliant from Manchester City. Man City just passed the ball around them and burned the legs and energy of the Real Madrid players."

City’s Bernardo Silva summed up the mood among his team-mates as he found a word to describe City’s triumph.

"It is a beautiful night for us,” he told BT Sport. “We know it would be tough but to beat this Real Madrid team 4-0 at home was wonderful. Hopefully we will win it.

"We know how tough they are. They pushed us but we were very resiliant, we were passionate but organised at the time.

"My performance in the first game in Madrid was not the one I wanted and I wanted to compensate that. Today I had to do better for my team-mates and the fans and that is what I tried to do.”

City now have a chance to win the Premier League in front of their own fans when they take on Chelsea this Sunday, with Manchester United awaiting in the FA Cup Final and Inter Milan standing in their way of a first Champions League crown.