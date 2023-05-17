Shay Given’s bold claim as Man City hammer Real Madrid in Champions League
Pep Guardiola’s City storm into Champions League final against Inter Milan
Manchester City have cleared another major hurdle in their pursuit of the Treble and their former keeper Shay Given believes they are now closing in on a place in the history books.
Bernardo Silva struck twice in the first half as Manchester City produced a sensational performance to dethrone holders Real Madrid and reach the Champions League final.
Eder Militao also turned into his own net and Julian Alvarez added another late on as City claimed a comprehensive 4-0 win at the Etihad Stadium to power into next month’s Istanbul showpiece 5-1 on aggregate.
City’s victory was every bit as comprehensive as the scoreline suggests with the 14-time European champions struggling to live with the pace and movement of Pep Guardiola’s mesmeric side.
Toni Kroos did hit the woodwork at 1-0 but it was a rare bright moment from a Real team that was simply overwhelmed.
It was sweet revenge for City after defeat at the same stage last season and the upcoming final against Inter Milan could now be the crowning glory of a magnificent treble.
"The treble is getting ever closer,” declared Republic of Ireland legend Given, in his role as a BBC pundit.
“For me, this was the biggest hurdle to get over. I know 4-0 looks like a mauling which it is of course but Real Madrid you can never rule them out but they got past them tonight.
"It's been one way traffic, absolutely brilliant from Manchester City. Man City just passed the ball around them and burned the legs and energy of the Real Madrid players."
Read more
City’s Bernardo Silva summed up the mood among his team-mates as he found a word to describe City’s triumph.
"It is a beautiful night for us,” he told BT Sport. “We know it would be tough but to beat this Real Madrid team 4-0 at home was wonderful. Hopefully we will win it.
"We know how tough they are. They pushed us but we were very resiliant, we were passionate but organised at the time.
"My performance in the first game in Madrid was not the one I wanted and I wanted to compensate that. Today I had to do better for my team-mates and the fans and that is what I tried to do.”
City now have a chance to win the Premier League in front of their own fans when they take on Chelsea this Sunday, with Manchester United awaiting in the FA Cup Final and Inter Milan standing in their way of a first Champions League crown.
Today's Headlines
'TRAPPED' | Violence breaks out and landlord punched during eviction at Dublin home
'unusual case' | Woman caught with €14,000 worth of cannabis at her Dublin home avoids jail
final notice | Family of Kinahan henchman Ross Browning given two months to leave homes targeted by CAB
All Rosy | Rosanna Davison’s husband Wes Quirke surprises her on ninth wedding anniversary
shocking | Gardai investigating after teen boy attacked by group of youths in Meath
BREAKING | Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 'near catastrophic car chase' involving paparazzi
mega money | Katie Taylor homecoming set to smash 3Arena box-office records
Summer Lovin' | Saturday set to be hottest day of 2023 so far with 20C highs
huge ban | Brentford star Ivan Toney hit with eight-month ban over betting offences
'disgraceful' | Video of Orange Order bandsmen mocking Michaela murder ‘like scene from 1930s Germany’, judge says