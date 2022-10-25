Shamrock Rovers win 20th LOI Premier Division title without even kicking a ball

Derry City draw with Sligo sees Hoops crowned champions

And as they go from the status of title challengers to being asked to provide a guard of honour next Sunday for the 2022 champions, Derry City lick their wounds with City boss Ruaidhri Higgins asking his players for a strong finish to the season, after their failure to win away to Sligo Rovers on Monday night ended their title hopes and handed the trophy to the Hoops.

Rovers players took to social media to celebrate the win with games left to play, while the club confirmed that the trophy presentation will take place on Sunday when they host Derry.

"Get in, 3 in a row with this special group," defender Lee Grace said on Twitter.

Ahead of the clash of the top two, Rovers and Derry, in Dublin on Sunday, City needed a win in Sligo on Monday night to stay in the title race but that 0-0 draw, their second draw in four days, means that Rovers retain the title while City are all but guaranteed second place.

"We wanted to win and keep it going for another week but it wasn't to be," manager Higgins told Drive105 FM after the scoreless draw in Sligo.

"If you look where we were three or four months ago you'd have snatched your hand off for a second place finish and a Cup final, the players have been remarkable, outstanding, and we need a big push over the next few weeks.

"We're in good form, we'd have liked to have won the last two games to make it interesting but iwasn;t to be, we'll go to Tallaght on Sunday and look for a big performance, pick up three points.

"First half I know we had a bit of the ball, we weren't great, there wasn't loads of clear cut chances in the game, Brian Maher made two really good saves in the first half. We finished the game really strong and they were hanging on, but it just wasn't to be. Their chances came from our mistakes, being sloppy and we played into their hands a wee bit but in general we controlled the game."

The Rovers camp had stressed in recent weeks that while they wanted to impress in their Europa Conference League group stage campaign, retaining the league and securing Champions League football for next season was the main aim for this year.

"We spoke during the week and said to the players there's a lot of noise outside about the title race and to just be calm and focus on what we do. It's got us to this point, to being the best team in the country and just stay with it no matter what happens and when we went one down, you could see there was no panic, no deer in the headlights moments," Bradley said after last week's win over St Pat's put them within sight of the league, Rovers now able to enjoy Thursday's European tie at home to Belgian side Gent without the stress of the title race.