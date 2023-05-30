Sexism storm at Manchester United as Alessia Russo is told trophy is 'too heavy' for her

During the club’s end of season awards last night, Manchester United Foundation's chief executive John Shiels said: “I'm not going to give this trophy to Alessia because it's so heavy”

The chief executive of Manchester United's charity arm has aroused controversy after he joked to Alessia Russo that he wouldn't hand over her Women's Player of the Year trophy because it was “too heavy”.

During the club’s end of season awards last night, Manchester United Foundation's chief executive John Shiels said: “I'm not going to give this trophy to Alessia because it's so heavy” as Russo was named Women’s Player of the Year.

Sky Sports reporter Geoff Shreeves, who was the ceremony’s MC, replied: “I'm sure you (Russo) can take it quite happily can't you?' in a video that has caught fire on social media.

As Shiels then passed the trophy to Russo, Shreeves followed up: “John, I think you need to take up more weight training … it's not that heavy” – a comment that was received with applause in what was an awkward moment on stage.

Russo has had an excellent season in which she scored 12 goals in all competitions.

The incident, meanwhile, has drawn the ire of observers online, including women’s football writer, who commented: “Russo has helped lift a swathe of silly dark-age notions off the shoulders of female footballers everywhere this year.

"But sure, let’s question whether she can handle a glass bulb. Really poor.”