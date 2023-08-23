Seamus Coleman issues injury update as he eyes a return to action

Ireland skipper on the sidelines with injury picked up last season

Seamus Coleman admits that he will have to watch from the sidelines as Ireland face a what he says will be a “tough test” against France and the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 qualifiers next month as he’s still two months away from full fitness.

Coleman has been absent since last April when he suffered a season-ending injury against Leicester City, forcing him to sit out the nervous end to the Premier League campaign where his Everton side narrowly avoided relegation and also miss Ireland’s June qualifiers.

He’s played no part in a bruising start to the new Premier League campaign with his club as he continues his rehab and he won’t make the Ireland squad for the qualifiers away to France and at home to Holland but he sees the Dublin date with the Dutch as an opportunity while he’s unable to set a firm date for his own return to the fray.

"I am better than I thought I would be coming off the pitch that night, I didn't think the best that night,” Coleman said of that injury against Leicester when he was stretchered off, the Ireland captain speaking at the launch of the 2023 SPAR Better Choices Campaign.

“It was a significant injury but I am recovering well, hitting all the targets so far, being back on the grass over the last few weeks, not with the team but with the physios, back with the ball and that.

"Slowly but surely it's starting to feel better. Without putting a target on it because that's not what they are doing as such, it's about reaching points and scores in the gym before you can move on.

"At the minute I am doing all that, in six/eight weeks maybe I will be back at it fully and feeling good.”

He says he had an initial hope when the injury happened that he could be fit for the September qualifiers but reality hit home.

"Once we did stay up it was always a push for September, I was devastated as they are two massive games I'd love to be involved in. But it came too soon,” he said.

"It's tough, really tough, the Greece result was really disappointing, the game against France at home was great and I thought we did well at times but ultimately we didn't win the game.

"It's a big ask, Holland at home can be a real opportunity for us to get something, they are a top nation, we know that, top class players but in front of our own fans it's a real opportunity, the France game will be tough without a doubt but the lads have to enjoy that occasion, enjoy being part of that game, ultimately that's what you want, to be playing in that game but ultimately the France game will be tough,” he added.

"Much and all as Ireland is everything is to me, when you are so deep in that relegation, when you are with Ireland your mind's with Ireland, when you're with Everton it's with Everton as you are so focused on them last five game as I was injured, my focus at that time was on 'Everton need to stay up and I can't really help them in the last few games'.”