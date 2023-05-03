Seamus Coleman issues injury update after agonising knee problem
Positive news for Ireland captain after scan
Seamus Coleman appeared to be destined for a lengthy spell on the side lines after he was carried off during Everton’s 2-2 draw at Leicester on Monday night.
Yet the Everton and Ireland captain seems to have escaped serious injury, after he issued a positive update after a scan on his knee.
“Just wanted to update you all, thanks so much for all the well wishes,” said Coleman in a message posted on the Everton Twitter page.
"Just back from my scan and pleased to say I have no ACL damage. Be back soon.”
The message appeared to raise hopes that Coleman will be back sooner than expected with Ireland boss Stephen Kenny hoping he will be available for Euro 2024 qualifiers in June.
Coleman will be encouraged by the medical report after he made his comeback for Everton on Monday night following a hamstring problem.
The 34-year-old previously suffered a broken leg on international duty against Wales in March 2017 and was out of action until the following January.
