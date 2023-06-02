Sam Allardyce’s future at Leeds revealed as search gets underway

Allardyce leaves after failing to keep Leeds in the Premier League

Leeds have announced Sam Allardyce will not be staying on as manager and will leave the club by mutual consent.

Allardyce, 68, could not save Leeds from relegation after being appointed in a last-ditch bid to keep them in the Premier League with four games of the season remaining.

A club statement read: “Leeds United and Sam Allardyce can confirm that both parties have mutually agreed for Sam’s spell at the club to end following the completion of the 2022-23 season.

“Sam joined the Whites for the final four games of the campaign and despite spirited performances against Manchester City and Newcastle United, the objective of staying in the Premier League was not reached.”

Allardyce said after Leeds’ last game of the season that he would talk with the club about whether to stay in the role, but has now confirmed he was unable to commit to a “long-term project” as they bid to bounce back to the top flight.

The former England boss said: “It has been an honour to manage Leeds United, a great club with an incredible fan base, who deserve to be in the Premier League.

“I have really enjoyed working with the staff and players at the club and I would like to thank Angus Kinnear for the opportunity.

“I’d also like to highlight the outstanding work of (assistants) Karl Robinson and Robbie Keane who have worked tirelessly over the past few weeks.

“At this stage in my career I am not sure taking on this challenge, which is potentially a long-term project, is something I could commit to, but I wish the club every success for the future and hope the club returns to the Premier League, where they belong.”

Leeds turned to Allardyce, whose former clubs as manager include Bolton, Newcastle, West Ham, Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Everton, after sacking Javi Gracia at the start of last month.

Gracia departed after just 10 weeks and 12 games in the role having replaced Jesse Marsch in February.

Allardyce arrived at Elland Road with the club sitting 17th in the table, outside the bottom three on goal difference.

Leeds lost his first game in charge at Manchester City and after a creditable 2-2 home draw against Newcastle, they surrendered their top-flight status with successive 3-1 and 4-1 defeats to West Ham and Tottenham.

Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear added: “We thank Sam for being brave enough to step in and do all he could to save us.

“Sadly, it was not to be, but Sam, Karl and Robbie did everything they could to lift the mood at Thorp Arch and Elland Road and for that we are all extremely grateful.”

Leeds said they hoped to announce their new head coach “in the coming weeks”.