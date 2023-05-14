Rumours swirl over Mauricio Pochettino’s first target as Chelsea move is agreed

Harry Kane being linked with a move to follow Pochettino to Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino will take over at Chelsea (Gareth Fuller/PA) — © Gareth Fuller

Chelsea are closing in on the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as manager, with rumours swirling he is planning an audacious transfer raid on his former club Tottenham this summer.

The Blues have agreed terms with the former Spurs and Paris Saint-Germain boss, with an announcement confirming his appointing coming in the next few days.

The 51-year-old Argentinian would take over from interim manager Frank Lampard at the end of the season.

There has been no confirmation from the club. The PA news agency has contacted Chelsea.

Chelsea are seeking a new full-time manager after sacking Graham Potter amid a run of poor form just seven months into his five-year contract in April.

Lampard, who previously managed the club from 2019-21, was brought in on a temporary basis but the team’s struggles have continued and they sit 11th in the Premier League.

There are suggestions that the interim manager will work with Pochettino as he hands over the reigns, but he is unlikely to be part of the next manager’s set-up.

Pochettino, who led Tottenham to the Champions League final in 2019 before being sacked later that year, is available after leaving Paris St Germain last summer.

Now there are inevitable rumours that Pochettino will attempt to lure Harry Kane from Tottenham to Chelsea this summer.

The duo enjoyed a sparkling working relationship during their time together at Spurs, with Kane a big admirer of Pochettino.

The Argentine tactician made it clear that he would be willing to return to Tottenham to fill their managerial vacancy, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy refused to contemplate a return for the manager the club’s fans wanted to see back at their club.

If Pochettino now succeeds in taking Kane away from Spurs to Chelsea after a disastrous season of woeful decisions from Levy, his already precarious position at Tottenham may become untenable.