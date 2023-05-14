Roy Keane’s verdict on Arsenal’s brutal demise in the Premier League title race

Keane finds some words of solace for Arsenal as Manchester City close in on the title

Arsenal’s title challenge has come to an end after a shuddering 3-0 defeat against Brighton at Emirates Stadium, yet Roy Keane insisted Mikel Arteta’s Gunners could still take some solace from this season.

A frustrated Mikel Arteta apologised to the Arsenal supporters after a crushing defeat, as second-half goals from Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav and Pervis Estupinan earned the Brighton a deserved victory that means Manchester City need one more win from their final three games to defend their crown.

City could be champions on Saturday night if Arsenal lose at Nottingham Forest with the gap between the top two now four points, and Pep Guardiola’s side holding a game in hand on the Gunners, who have failed to win five of their last seven matches.

"Arsenal just look like they have run out of steam, physically and mentally,” said Keane on Sky Sports.

"But we cannot be too hard on Arsenal. It has been a very good season. They have just come up short.

"We are talking about top-level football here. You have to remind people it is so hard to win.

"What happened to Arsenal today was brutal. But it was brilliant. Watching a team just come up short and there is no hiding place. That is why we love the game. There is no hiding place and they were found out.

"I think we saw a team that was physically and mentally shot. It really was. As soon as Brighton started flexing their muscles, passing and moving, looking sharp, they looked quicker and sharper.

"We have been saying for a few months that if they have a few injuries they will struggle and certainly they do not have the strength in depth of City. They have the experience and the depth in quality. Arsenal have just come up short. It is as simple as that.

"I think when you look at some of the games over the last five or six weeks, the West Ham game (2-2 away draw) particularly stands out for me. The West Ham and Southampton (3-3 home draw) game.

"I know they have dropped points at Liverpool (2-2 away draw), losing at City (4-1 defeat). That can happen.

"They have won 25 league games which is fantastic. But I think the points lost against West Ham and Southampton definitely knocked them back a bit."

Keane's former Manchester United team-mate Gary Neville came under fire when he suggested Arsenal would not get over the line in the title race a few months ago, but he believes the pressure of a title battle with Man City broke their spirit.

"In the end, the title race has just been too much,” Neville said on Sky Sport. “People will point towards an injury to one player: (William) Saliba. I can't listen to that, I'm sorry. With 20-odd players in your squad, I can't listen to that.

"City have had players missing over the years, Liverpool have had players missing. Every team in a title race has a player missing. If they had five or six players missing, I would have said that was really unlucky. They have not had to experience that.

"Arsenal just could not cope and in the end they did not have the energy. I think that was as much about energy and mentality as it was about quality today. They just lost their legs at the vital moment.

"City have put them under pressure but City were always going to squeeze them. That is what happens in every title race. You never win your first title easily. It may have happened but you just don't. It is a struggle. It is a massive struggle.

"You need vast experience to come through that and I always wondered whether Arsenal had that experience, I always doubted it. I always doubted their experience at the end to cope when the young players would feel the pressure.

"The experienced players have just not been quite there for them.

"I have repeated it for 25 years, the Class of '92 did not win that first league because of the Class of '92. We won it because of Roy Keane, because of Steve Bruce, because of Gary Pallister, because of Eric Cantona and because of Peter Schmeichel.

"We had a spine running through that team that was absolutely rock solid. They were brick. You could not break them. They were unbelievable. And around them you had Paul Scholes, David Beckham, Phil Neville, Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt. Lots of young players scattered around them.

"We were finding it tough, really tough. The legs start to go. You are under pressure a little bit because you are reading the media. Sky Sports are doing promos every 10 seconds saying the title race is on, the run-in is coming, watch the big Super Sunday and you are thinking, 'That is us!'

"It consumes you like you would not believe. You cannot get away from it and these Arsenal players are walking down the street and every Arsenal fan is saying, 'You're going to do it, you're going to do it!' That just hits you like a tonne of bricks.

"Experienced players stay still, they stay calm, they settle everything down and make sure they get you through difficult moments. That is what I always doubted. The Arsenal spine has wobbled at the most difficult time. They were never capable in my mind of holding it together.

"But that is not to say they can't in the future. They can develop that experience, they can add a couple of players, Mikel Arteta is a young manager. So all is not lost here."