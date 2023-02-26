Roy Keane’s typically brutal advice to Erik ten Hag as Man United win League Cup

United are celebrating the first major trophy of the Erik ten Hag era.

Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire of Manchester United lift the Carabao Cup trophy following victory in the Carabao Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

Roy Keane has never been a fan of over-celebrating success and he jovially suggested Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag should “resign tonight” after he was spotting dancing with his players after the Carabao Cup final win against Newcastle.

United are celebrating the first major trophy of the Erik ten Hag era after breaking success-starved Newcastle’s hearts to win the Carabao Cup final.

Both sides headed into the game desperate for a victory that could provide the catalyst to a brighter future and it was the ever-improving Red Devils that emerged victorious under the arch.

United had not won silverware since 2017 and ended their longest trophy drought in 40 years by beating Newcastle 2-0 at Wembley, where Casemiro’s header and a Sven Botman own goal settled things.

Keane hit the headlines when he criticised Brazil’s head coaching and his staff for dancing on the touchline at the World Cup in December and when had to laugh at Ten Hag’s partying with his players at Wembley.

“You should resign after that. You should resign tonight,” declared a smiling Sky Sport analyst Keane, as he spoke to Ten Hag on the Wembley touchline.

Ten Hag replied: “Never! Never! I have done it before, we have a history with that.”

Keane went on to suggest United’s Wembley win could be the start of a new era of success for his former club.

“You look at the players’ reaction and the supporters. They were desperate for success,” added Keane.

“All the build up was about Newcastle and their wait but five, six years for Manchester United seems a long time.

“They deserved their victory. They were efficient and scored two good goals.

“Hopefully it is the start of the good days coming back to United.”

Former United defender Gary Neville praised the transformation of the squad under Ten Hag “from whiners into winners” after they lifted the Carabao Cup.

“It’s about one man that has transformed a team from whiners into winners – what a job Erik ten Hag has done,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“Players are out there that shouldn’t have played for Manchester United again, but they are performing at a high level. They have a spirit and a fight.

“There is a real chance of winning trophies beyond this. He makes good decisions in matches – his subs were critical in making sure they saw this game out. It’s been a brilliant last few months.

Manchester United's Wout Weghorst celebrates with the trophy after the Carabao Cup Final match at Wembley Stadium — © PA

“At the end of last season, some of those players were part of a team labelled a disgrace by me and other Manchester United fans. It was horrible to watch. They were divided.

“The turnaround is transformational. It’s unbelievable what Erik ten Hag has done.

“From 2003 and 2006 we didn’t win a trophy and you feel like you’re never going to win a league again, or you’re not going to be up there again. This trophy was the catalyst for feeling confident and putting belief into the squad.

“This squad will be dangerous with a medal around their neck because you like to think Erik ten Hag is going to improve them again in the next 12 to 18 months.

“They are not close to Arsenal or Manchester City (in the Premier League), that’s clear, but where they are and what they are doing is something I never would have imagined six months ago.”

Former United manager Alex Ferguson was at Wembley to watch his old club’s victory and applauded Ten Hag along with other United staff as he went down the tunnel.

Ten Hag then invited Ferguson into the dressing room to celebrate with the team.