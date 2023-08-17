Roy Keane’s former team-mate disputes his verdict on Mo Salah’s rant

Dwight Yorke suggests Keane would not have been happy if he was replaced late in a big game

Roy Keane was not impressed by Mohamed Salah's reaction when he was substituted during Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Sunday, but he would have had a very different view if he was the player being hauled off.

That’s the view of Keane’s former Manchester United team-mate Dwight Yorke, who suggested Keane would have given manager Alex Ferguson a piece of his mind if he had been replaced in the closing stages of a big match.

Salah displayed his frustration as he was taken off after failing to have an impact on the second half at Stamford Bridge, with Keane giving his views to Sky Sports.

"It's okay to be upset, but don't keep it up for too long." former Ireland captain Keane. "He was shaking his head on the bench and his arms were up in the air.

"Sit down and shut up. Listen, you have to take it. We've seen better players than Salah get taken off and it's part of the game."

Talking to OLGB.com, Yorke suggested Keane’s view may have been a little different he was in Salah's position.

"As players, you'll be disappointed when being subbed off and you want to show your anger, especially when you're a star player like Mo Salah. The star players usually tend to stay on the whole game,” said Yorke, who played under Keane when he was Sunderland manager.

"I think if Roy Keane were substituted off in a big game like that, he would have reacted the same as Salah.

"Keane is in the media now for speaking his mind, but if the shoe was on the other foot, I don't think Keane would have been happy if he substituted in the same fashion as Salah was.

"It's amazing how people see things differently, it's an interesting one when it comes to Keano sometimes.

"Showing disappointment from coming off the pitch can come across wrongly, but I'm sure Keane would not have been pleased himself, he probably would have told the manager not to sub him off.

"Salah and Keane are in that bracket of players who were very consistent and great for their clubs, you always want your consistent players staying on the pitch, even when they're not at their best because they can produce magic in a flash."