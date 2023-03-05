Roy Keane’s cutting verdict on Manchester United after Liverpool hammering

Record victory for Liverpool over their old foes at Anfield.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 05: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the team's fourth goal as David De Gea of Manchester United ( Obscured ) reacts during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on March 05, 2023 in Liverpool, England.

Manchester United’s revival under Erik ten Hag suffered a hammer blow as Liverpool inflicted a humiliating 7-0 defeat on Erik ten Hag’s side at Anfield, with Roy Keane and Gary Neville quick to condemn their former club.

Mohamed Salah became Liverpool’s record Premier League scorer as they put the boot into Manchester United’s chances of joining the title race with a humiliating and historic 7-0 mauling at Anfield.

The future of the Reds’ forward line paved the way as Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo scored twice to demolish their arch-rivals with a result which was the largest victory in the fixture’s 211-match history.

Three of their goals came in a seven-minute spell either side of half-time which left the visitors, who have not won on this ground since Jurgen Klopp’s first encounter with them in January 2016, reeling.

The soon-to-be the last man standing of Liverpool’s famed front three Salah then provided a timely reminder of the standards that pair have to meet with two goals of his own – either side of a Nunez header – to go past Robbie Fowler as the club’s record Premier League scorer with his 128th and 129th goals.

Substitute Roberto Firmino, who on Friday told the club he would not be seeking a contract extension and would end his eight-year stay in the summer, applied the finishing touches with the seventh.

"A shocking day. The goal just after half time, it was game over,” declared former United captain Keane told Sky Sports.

"The senior players were embarrassing, didn't show any leadership skills. The goals they gave away were shocking. A tough day for United.

"Thank god I've never been part of a team that's been beaten by that much playing for Man United.

"The players will be embarrassed, ashamed of their performance. When the going got tough they went missing."

"When you go two goals down like that you've got to show some sort of pride, fight, spirit, they didn't show any of that."

I never thought United were back to their very best. They've had some very good results. They've been giving teams chances - Leicester at home, West Ham. Teams have let them off the hook.

"Liverpool didn't let them off the hook and punished them. That's where they were deserve credit. They were clinical, ruthless. They kept going and wanted more goals.

"The senior players are the ones that let the club down today."

Keane’s former United team-mate Neville was equally scathing, as he suggested Ten Hag has a big job on his hands to lift his team after this battering.

“Absolute shambles,” said Neville.

“It can swallow you up here at Anfield. I’ve experienced it myself, but never to this level. You might lose 2-0, you might lose 2-1, you might lose 3-1 – you don’t lose 7-0.

“You do not get beat 7-0 at Anfield if you’re a Manchester United team or player.

"That first 40 minutes was what I would call a classic away performance at Anfield. Manchester United weathered the storm and it looked like they were going to get that goal and go ahead at half-time.

“The second half has been an absolute disgrace, a shambles.

"They have not been epitomised more than Bruno Fernandes, who has been embarrassing – a shambles – in this game. But I have to say it’s not their usual performance. It’s not their usual spirit and form.

"Ten Hag will deal with it I’m sure, like he’s dealt with other difficult issues. "