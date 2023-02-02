Roy Keane’s cheeky Cup Final ticket request to Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United are heading back to Wembley after cruising into the Carabao Cup final – and Old Trafford legend Roy Keane is already fishing for some free tickets.

Last week’s 3-0 victory in the semi-final first leg at the City Ground all-but assured the Red Devils a spot in the February 26 showpiece and the chance to end the club’s worst trophy drought in 40 years.

United dominated Wednesday’s second leg and substitute Anthony Martial eventually broke the deadlock before Fred wrapped up a 2-0 win, seeing them triumph 5-0 on aggregate.

The reward was a trip to the capital to take on Newcastle as summer appointment manager Erik ten Hag looks to lead the Red Devils to their first silverware since lifting the Europa League in 2017.

And former United skipper Keane was in cheeky mood after the game as he appeared to secure himself two tickets for the final against Newcastle from United boss Erik ten Hag.

"Any spare tickets for the final?” Keane asked Ten Hag at the end of his touchline interview with Sky Sports.

The United boss seemed receptive to the idea as he responded: “I think so Roy, no problem.”

A laughing Keane went on to suggest he wouldn’t be paying for the tickets as Ten Hag’s impressive rebuild of United continued to take shape.

Yet despite his upbeat assessment of United progress, he had words of advice for one United youngster as they look forward to a Wembley date with Newcastle.

Alejandro Garnacho has caught the eye for United this season, but Keane offered the 18-year-old some advice as he looks to become a first team regular under Ten Hag.

"If you want to be an attacking player for Man United, you've got to be brave, you've got to have courage, you've got to affect games when you get your opportunity," said Keane.

"We saw that with this great finish late in the game (against Fulham in November). As a young player he'll have to get more consistent.

"He's fantastic, and he's getting involved. That's what you want from any attacking player when he starts - he's getting assists, a few goals, he played a huge part in United's season.

"We talk about momentum turns - you wouldn't want to play against him, and he's exciting to watch. That's what United fans want to see."