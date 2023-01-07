Roy Keane’s brutal take down of David de Gea creates another viral social media clip

Keane was a star performer for ITV Sport at the World Cup in Qatar last month and he was back on top form with a familiar targets in his sights.

Roy Keane didn’t take long to create headlines as he resumed punditry duty for Manchester United’s 3-1 FA Cup win against Everton at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford scored his fifth goal in as many games after creating two others to help Manchester United into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a convincing win over Everton.

Rashford set up Antony’s early opener before seeing a second-half cross turned into his own net by Conor Coady, scorer of Everton’s equaliser after a howling error by United keeper David de Gea.

Then in stoppage time Rashford kept his scoring run going by sending Jordan Pickford the wrong way from the penalty spot after Ben Godfrey fouled Alejandro Garnacho.

Yet Keane was unforgiving when he assessing De Gea’s contribution to Everton’s leveller, as the Spanish keeper allowed the ball to slip through his feet in the build-up.

De Gea there, it's like Carry On football. It looks as if he's had a few drinks. Shocking mistake,” declared Keane.

"This is an international footballer. What was he doing?

"It's almost as if a keeper has been sent off and an outfield player has gone in goal. He just doesn't know what to do."

Keane also offered up a damning verdict on Everton’s performance, as their latest defeat piled the pressure on manager Frank Lampard.

"They've got a lot of bad players, Everton. Really bad players,” he stated.

"Whatever about the money they've spent... I look at the group of players, some of them I'm not sure they're up to Premiership standard."

The Cork native divides his time between punditry roles for Sky Sports and ITV, and his on-screen look often ranges from the clean-shaven to a full beard.

Keane was a little more upbeat about the latest impressive contribution of United star man Marcus Rashford, as he suggested the striker could fire their trophy hunt in the second half of this season.

"The beauty of tonight is that is what I expect from him," the Irishman added.

"I'm not surprised by his performance tonight. He is becoming one of the main players for Manchester United. Can he get them back to competing for trophies?

"He is taking responsibility. I expect goals and assists from him every week now, he is obviously playing with confidence. He is going to go past you in one-on-one situations. You can't be too critical of the Everton defenders."