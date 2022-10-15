Roy Keane’s brand of abrasive analysis slammed by former Sky Sports presenters

Yet former Sky Sports hosts Richard Keys and Andy Gray have suggested the former Manchester United skipper is too negative.

Roy Keane is one of the most popular analysts on Sky Sports, with his no-nonsense analysis proving to be a big hit with viewers.

Yet former Sky Sports hosts Richard Keys and Andy Gray have suggested the former Manchester United skipper is too negative when he criticises players, he comments made during a Daily Telegraph interview.

In 2008, Keane muttered acidly that he would “rather be a dentist than an analyst”, but he has become critic-in-chief of Manchester United in his role as a Sky analyst in recent years.

“When he was manager at Ipswich, Roy hammered me,” Keys says. “Now here he is on everybody’s wishlist, because he comes along and hammers everything else.”

Gray agreed with his co-host, as he added: “We’re too quick to condemn,” Gray agrees. “Rather than battering players, I try to look for reasons why they might be struggling.

"Luckily, I had a boss at Sky, Andy Melvin, who taught me: ‘Don’t just criticise, tell me why it’s bad and why it might get better.’ Look at how Harry Maguire is being beaten up. And yet Manchester United paid £80 million for him.

"So, he can’t be hopeless. If I had a bad day on the pitch, I would look at the Sunday papers, see a rating of three out of 10, and that would be it. Now there’ll be memes about you.”

Andy Gray and Richard Keys. Photo: PA/Reuters

Keys also comments on his vow to take former Sky presenter Gabby Logan to court over her claims in a recently published book that he made sexist comments about pregnant women when they worked together.

“I did more for her, in the early part of her career, than anybody,” he added.

“Jason McAteer and I were just talking about this on the golf course. Andy and I were easy targets. It’s easy to have a go at us. I don’t intend to see her in court, but I think there are things that can be settled away from that. I’m tired of seeing this stuff – it’s nonsense.”

Keys and Gray were sacked by Sky amid a storm over ‘off-air’ comments that were made public, with Gray suggesting the scars from the incident remain.

“I find it difficult when people who don’t know me have such a damning view of me,” he said.

“I’ve never been able to get my head around it. If you leave here and say, ‘He’s a p***k’ then at least we’ve sat together for a couple of hours. It has allowed you to form an opinion of me. And I would respect that.

“What I can’t understand is the people who’ve never met me, who don’t know me or my family.

"I’ve got three daughters, for f***’s sake, and I’m supposed to be a sexist? Come on. I was brought up by a mother on her own. Richard used to say to me, ‘Don’t worry about it, leave them’. But for some reason, it gets to me. I’d like to be more like Keysy and say, ‘F*** the lot of you.’”