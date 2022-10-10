Roy Keane strongly linked with management return at West Bromwich Albion

Keane’s former Manchester United team-mate Steve Bruce was finally relieved of his duties at West Bromwich Albion on Monday morning.

Roy Keane has been linked with management roles time and again over the last decade, but this time it seems the door could be swinging open.

Keane’s former Manchester United team-mate Steve Bruce was finally relieved of his duties at West Bromwich Albion on Monday morning, after weeks of specualtion over his future.

Now Keane has been installed as the early favourite for the role, with his presence at a West Brom game last week fuelling those rumours.

Keane has stated he would like to return to management, with his most recent frontline role ending when he left his role at Ipswich in January 2011.

He has had roles as assistant manager at Aston Villa and alongside Martin O’Neil with the Republic of Ireland national team, but a frontline management role has eluded him.

Now he could be given a chance to work with a sizeable budget at West Brom, as the Baggies aim to get back into the Premier League.

Bruce’s departure was confirmed with the following statement: “West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with Manager Steve Bruce.

“Backroom staff Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence and Alex Bruce have also left The Hawthorns.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Steve Bruce and his coaching staff for their efforts since arriving in February.

“Under-21s coach Richard Beale will oversee first-team affairs on an interim basis, assisted by James Morrison and Gary Walsh.

“The process of recruiting a new manager is now under way and an appointment will be confirmed in due course.”

Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche and ex-Bournemouth manager Scott Parker have also been linked with the vacancy at West Brom.