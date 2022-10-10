Roy Keane strongly linked with management return at West Bromwich Albion
Keane’s former Manchester United team-mate Steve Bruce was finally relieved of his duties at West Bromwich Albion on Monday morning.
Roy Keane has been linked with management roles time and again over the last decade, but this time it seems the door could be swinging open.
Keane’s former Manchester United team-mate Steve Bruce was finally relieved of his duties at West Bromwich Albion on Monday morning, after weeks of specualtion over his future.
Now Keane has been installed as the early favourite for the role, with his presence at a West Brom game last week fuelling those rumours.
Keane has stated he would like to return to management, with his most recent frontline role ending when he left his role at Ipswich in January 2011.
Read more
He has had roles as assistant manager at Aston Villa and alongside Martin O’Neil with the Republic of Ireland national team, but a frontline management role has eluded him.
Now he could be given a chance to work with a sizeable budget at West Brom, as the Baggies aim to get back into the Premier League.
Bruce’s departure was confirmed with the following statement: “West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with Manager Steve Bruce.
“Backroom staff Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence and Alex Bruce have also left The Hawthorns.
“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Steve Bruce and his coaching staff for their efforts since arriving in February.
“Under-21s coach Richard Beale will oversee first-team affairs on an interim basis, assisted by James Morrison and Gary Walsh.
“The process of recruiting a new manager is now under way and an appointment will be confirmed in due course.”
Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche and ex-Bournemouth manager Scott Parker have also been linked with the vacancy at West Brom.
Today's Headlines
Trainspotting | Shane MacGowan reveals he would 'wave willy’ at passing trains from Bono’s house
'Sorely missed' | Creeslough victim Leona Harper’s parents say she was ‘very special’ and a 'little gem’
'Mindless vandalism' | Dublin rugby pitch ‘completely destroyed' by vandal joyriders
'not fit' | Man water-boarded by Jonathan Dowdall says ‘I’ll testify at Monk murder trial’
Assault accusation | Dublin woman denies tearing hair from passenger’s head on board bus
'Traumatic' | Creeslough victim Shauna Flanagan Garwe’s uncle says ‘everyone loved her’
RIP | Funeral arrangements announced for first of 10 Creeslough blast victims
Horses in Supermac's in Ballinasloe, Co Galway
'Pure tragedy' | Donegal blast victim Jessica Gallagher was due to start new job in Belfast today
Stuck on you | Dear Maura: I have a new girlfriend but I’m worried I’ll say ex's name in my sleep