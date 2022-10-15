Roy Keane slammed for being ‘too quick to condemn’ struggling players

After a goalkeeping error in 2020, Keane claimed he would have lynched David de Gea

Roy Keane has been branded as one of a generation of pundits that are "too quick to condemn" struggling players.

Richard Keys and Andy Gray singled out the fiery Irishman who has made his reputation for being particularly critical of players, especially those on the books of his beloved Manchester United.

Last year, he branded Harry Maguire a "disgrace" which has prompted Keys and Gray to take issue with his style of punditry, with the former claiming it would not have been acceptable during their time with Sky Sports.

"Not everything in football is s***,” Keys told the Daily Telegraph. “But it is if you watch British television.

"If Andy or I had offered a scintilla of the same criticism to the modern player, we would have been out on our ear."

"The guys who (pundits) are criticising were probably the most sensitive of their time," Keys continued. "When he was manager at Ipswich, Roy hammered me. Now here he is on everybody's wish list, because he comes along and hammers everything else."

Echoing his colleague's remarks, Gray added: "We're too quick to condemn. Rather than battering players, I try to look for reasons why they might be struggling. Luckily, I had a boss at Sky, Andy Melvin, who taught me, 'Don’t just criticise, tell me why it's bad and why it might get better'.

"Look at how Harry Maguire is being beaten up. And yet Manchester United paid £80million for him. So, he can't be hopeless. If I had a bad day on the pitch, I would look at the Sunday papers, see a rating of three out of 10, and that would be it. Now there'll be memes about you worldwide."

Keys and Gray are no strangers to controversy themselves.

The pair, who work for Qatar broadcaster beIN Sports, left Sky Sports in 2011 after leaked footage showed them making derogatory remarks about female match official Sian Massey.

Gray was sacked and Keys followed his long-time colleague out the door after further examples of their sexist language emerged.

In 2008, when Keane was managing Sunderland, the former midfielder hit out at Sky Sports' pundits, declaring he would rather "go to the dentist" than feature as an analyst for ITV Sport for a fixture between Manchester United and Celtic, name-dropping Keys as one of the key reasons for his grievances.

He has since gone on to become one of TV’s most recognised pundits and alongside Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher has become a mainstays on Sky Sports' popular coverage of the Premier League.