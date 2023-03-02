Roy Keane rips into Declan Rice as he pours scorn on Man United’s Wembley celebrations

Keane was scathing in his criticism of United’s poor first half performance against West Ham.

Roy Keane was in unforgiving mood as he watched Manchester United book an FA Cup quarter-final against Fulham with a 3-1 win against West Ham at Old Trafford.

Alejandro Garnacho inspired Manchester United to a late comeback win against West Ham as Erik ten Hag’s men sealed progress to the FA Cup quarter-finals three days on from their Carabao Cup triumph.

Sunday’s 2-0 victory against Newcastle secured the Old Trafford giants’ first silverware since 2017 but the manager’s immediate message to his players was “get back to work”.

United looked set to be brought back down to earth with a bump after Said Benrahma put David Moyes’ West Ham into a deserved lead at Old Trafford.

But Nayef Aguerd’s 77th-minute own goal sparked an impressive turnaround, with teenager Garnacho’s superb 90th-minute effort followed by a stoppage-time strike by Fred in a 3-1 triumph.

The win continued United’s momentum after their Carabao Cup final win against Newcastle last weekend, but Keane struggled to offer up praise for his former club.

In his role as an ITV analyst, Keane suggested United’s joy at their League Cup success was over the top, as he argued their lack of focus for long periods against West Ham was down to a Wembley hangover.

"There is no intensity, it is very sloppy, going through the motions," Keane told ITV.

"Even before the game down pitch side, there was a lot of presentations and players getting awards for anything these days, they just have not turned up.

“Then in the second half, credit to them, they have found a way to win. That’s what good sides do.

"But they were helped massively by West Ham I’ve seen it over the years with West Ham, the Tottenhams of this world.

"No surprise what we have seen to tonight. They come, get a bit giddy. They have opportunities, a bit of possession and they get plaudits.

Alejandro Garnacho caught the eye for United — © Getty Images

"In the second half, West Ham were shocking, absolutely useless. They have given away three goals. Shocking.”

He was also scathing in his verdict on West Ham captain Declan Rice, who infamously walked away from the Ireland squad to start an international career with England after witnessing a clash between then assistant manager Keane and his team-mates Harry Arter and Jonathan Walters in 2018.

"Rice has got to focus on West Ham between now and the end of the season. I don’t think he’s been great this season, I don’t think he’s really kicked on,” said Keane.

"For all the talk about him, a lot of good PR coming out of West Ham about how much he’s worked, I think he needs to do a lot more. Doesn’t score enough goals, doesn’t get enough assists.”

Fellow pundit Ian Wright then tried to interject before Keane added: “Do you disagree? That’s good, I hope you disagree because I think I know what I’m talking about. I played in midfield.

"I think he (Rice) needs to do a lot more. Let’s see what he’s like now tonight. Listen, I’ve been a fan of him, he turns up every week, he’s fit, but I just want a bit more from him.

“There’s talk of him leaving for big money and going to one of the bigger clubs who are going to be competing for trophies and play in the Champions League. He needs to do a lot more, it’s as simple as that.

“I want to look at him closely tonight and say, 'listen, you’ve got to turn up'. Sometimes I see games at West Ham, not saying he’s playing badly but sometimes he’s just going through the motions, sideways, backwards, picking the easy option.

"He needs to do a lot more to match some of the top midfielders in the country.”