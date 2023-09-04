Roy Keane reacts to claim Evan Ferguson could switch from Ireland to England

Ferguson has insisted he has no intention of playing international football for England

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 02: Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United at American Express Community Stadium on September 02, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Evan Ferguson is the talk of the Premier League after his stunning hat-trick for Brighton against Newcastle on Saturday and his form sparked a cheeky verbal jab from Gary Neville in the direction of his old Manchester United team-mate Roy Keane.

There were suggestions that England were eyeing up an attempt to bring Co Meath striker Ferguson into their international set-up last year, but those claims were quickly banished by the teenage striker.

Yet that didn’t stop a devious Neville taunting Keane by suggesting a switch could still happen for Ferguson to play for England.

“I heard he could play for England Roy,” said a smiling Neville, with Keane quick to offer this repost: “No. He can't, he can't!”

The exchange between Neville and Keane came on a day when the latter was part of an interview with Declan Rice, who famously opted to walk away from the Ireland squad in 2018 to start an international career with England.

Rice’s final appearance in an Ireland squad included him witnessing Ireland assistant manager Keane’s infamous row with Harry Arter and Jonathan Walters, which was a prelude to the end of the Martin O’Neill era as Ireland boss.

Ferguson’s stance on a potential switch to play for England is very different to that of Rice, even though he could still technically switch to play for England.

"Obviously, my mam's English so that's where it probably comes from," said the Brighton goal getter, when asked whether he could join up with Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

"I've seen a few saying 'Oh, will he? Will he?' I can tell you now, it's a no. I wouldn’t be allowed back.”

Meanwhile, Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi believes Ferguson has very similar attributes to former Italy star Christian Vieri.

Republic of Ireland international Ferguson became only the fourth teenager to register a Premier League treble following his match-winning display in Saturday evening’s 3-1 success over Newcastle at the Amex Stadium.

Prolific striker Vieri hit more than 200 goals during an illustrious career in which he represented his country at the 1998 and 2002 World Cups and at Euro 2004.

The 50-year-old most notably played for Inter Milan, having become the most expensive player in the world in 1999 following his £32million switch from Serie A rivals Lazio.

De Zerbi feels Ferguson’s ability to combine unselfish link-up play with lethal finishing is comparable.

“He’s similar to Vieri but Vieri was left-footed and Evan is right-footed,” said the Italian coach.

“The characteristics are very, very close.

“Vieri was great, great. He scored 200 goals, and he worked in the defensive space, a generous player, like Evan.”

Ferguson’s hat-trick was the first in the Premier League by a teenager since Michael Owen’s for Liverpool during a 3-3 draw at Sheffield Wednesday in February 1998 – more than six years before the Brighton forward was born.

Former Wednesday midfielder Chris Bart-Williams, who died in July, and ex-Reds striker Robbie Fowler have also achieved the feat.