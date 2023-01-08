Roy Keane on his most infamous tackle and his hilarious first date story

Speaking on RTÉ’s Tommy Tiernan Show, the host showed his frustration as he suggested the former Manchester United captain was being 'guarded' in answers.

Roy Keane shared a tense exchange with Tommy Tiernan as he was quizzed about his infamous tackle on Alf Inge Haaland, as he also revealed the hilarious story behind his first date with his wife Theresa.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Tommy Tiernan Show, the host showed his frustration as he suggested the former Manchester United captain was being 'guarded' in answers to his questions, with his mood turning dark when the subject of Haaland was raised.

Keane initially clashed with Haaland during a game between Leeds and Manchester United at Elland Road in 1997, with the Norwegian accusing Keane of faking an injury as he lay on the floor in agony.

In fact, Keane had suffered a cruciate ligament injury in the incident and when he was back in action, he took his revenge on Haaland with an infamous tackle that resulted in a red card in 2001.

Keane confirmed in his first autobiography that the tackle was a pre-meditated act and when quizzed on the incident by Tiernan, he was reluctant to go into details.

"It seems a bit more dramatic than what it was really. I don't think it was as bad," said Keane as he reflected on the Haaland tackle.

Tiernan then asked Keane whether he regretted the injury he inflicted on his opponent, but he suggested the story around the incident has been overblown.

"I don't think he was injured," he added. "He played three days later for his international. Why let the truth get in the way of a good story? He was fine."

Keane also revealed the comical story behind his first date with his long-time wife Theresa, with their relationship nearly coming to a halt in double quick time.

"It was okay, there was some drink involved," reflected Keane, who was playing for Nottingham Forest when he first met Theresa.

"I was out in Nottingham and I asked her if she fancied a drink. That's the usual chat up line isn't it.

"When I was young I was more about having a night out with the lads than chasing the women, but we had one proper date and it went very badly.

"We met, I picked her up at the City Ground at Forest and we went for a spin.

"I said to her 'do you fancy going to the pictures,' because at least at the pictures you can just watch the movie, you don’t have to chat too much, and she said no.

"I said do you want to go for a drink and she said no... I literally drove back to the car, this was all within ten, fifteen minutes and she said 'what are you doing?'

"I said well you don't want to go for a drink, you don't want to go to the pictures, what else can we do?'

"She got out (of the car), I said I might see you next week? She said 'I don't think so' and slammed the door.

"And we are still married!"