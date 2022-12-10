Roy Keane leaps to Harry Kane’s defence after World Cup penalty nightmare

France claimed a 2-1 win after a rare spot kick miss from Kane

England's Harry Kane stands dejected following defeat in the FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Picture date: Saturday December 10, 2022. — © PA

Roy Keane leapt to Harry Kane’s defence after his late penalty miss ended England’s World Cup campaign in Qatar, but he admitted they only had themselves to blame after blowing their chance to beat world champions France in Qatar.

France claimed a 2-1 win after a rare spot kick miss from Kane, with former Ireland captain Keane insisting the England skipper should not be criticised for his error.

“Kane is a top professional and you would give him the next penalty England get without a doubt,” Keane told ITV Sport.

“The only thing you can say is he is an experienced pro and will bounce back from this, but it’s tough.”

Keane was convinced England should have been awarded a first-half penalty on a night of VAR controversy in Qatar, but he had little sympathy for a side that were better than France for most of the game.

“You don’t want to come off after a World Cup quarter-final to hear you have played well when you have lost,” added Keane.

“France have won ugly. They didn’t play well, but England are out and that’s all that counts.”

England midfielder Jordan Henderson also saluted Kane and insisted he should not take the blame for the defeat.

“We know how many penalties Harry has scored for us, how many goals he has contributed to even get us here,” said the Liverpool skipper.

“He will be stronger for this in the future. He is a world-class striker and our captain, he will bounce back.

“It is hard now to sum it up, it is hard to find the right words.

“I thought we gave everything in the game, we were disappointed to go 1-0 down but we showed the character and mentality to keep going and find the equaliser.

“We felt good, the performances were really good, the focus and hunger has been really good.

“We gave it everything and unfortunately it wasn’t our night.”

England manager Gareth Southgate also had words of support for Kane as he refused to be drawn on his future in the job.

"We are here because Harry has scored so many goals for us, so we win as a team and we lose as a team," said Southgate.

"It's key moments. In most of the big moments we were in the right place.

"It's a game of fine margins. We were here to try to win the tournament - we had belief we could. We've got a team that could have done that.

"I've just said to the players, they couldn't give any more. Fine margins. Things at both ends that have decided the game. I'm proud of the way they've been through the tournament.

"After every tournament we've sat down and reviewed and reflected. So we need a bit of time to make sure everyone makes the right decisions."