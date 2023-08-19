Roy Keane identifies Manchester United’s biggest flops after defeat at Spurs

United suffer first defeat of the season after woeful display in north London

ROY Keane ripped into Manchester United's flops after they were comprehensively beaten in a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham.

Goals from Pape Sarr and and own goal from Lisandro Martinez condemned United to their first defeat of the Premier League season, with former captain Keane in unforgiving mood as he condemned into Erik ten Hag's side.

"Man United are the new Spurs. Desperate," said Keane on Sky Sports.

"The biggest insult I can give to a team or players is to say they are not up for it away from home.

"They are a good team, they fancy is when they are at home fans are in front of them and they have that energy.

"The go away from home and in the second half they were weak, no leadership, gave bad goals away. Spurs were lovely, all credit to them, but it's easy to play against Man United.

"You are looking the captain, established international players... easy to play against. That's the biggest insult I can give to these Man United players.

"I said before the game they were poor against Wolves and got the result, but they will be better today. They weren't. You have to show some belief, desire, fight.

"They are bringing on (Anthony) Martial... you might as well bring on Frank Stapleton and Normal Whiteside. Martial is not going to get you out of trouble.

"Rashford played up through the middle and he is like a child up there. He's obviously not happy playing through the middle. His body language suggests he doesn't want to play up through the middle, but you have to do a job for the team.

United keep Andre Onana suggested Tottenham did not deserve to win the game in his post match interview, yet his verdict of the game was not shared by Keane.

"United are carrying too many players when they are not at it, they look lightweight" he added. "The six players higher up the pitch, when they are out of possession, they give you nothing.

"You can almost carry one or two that don't give you much and could be match winners.

"You can forgiven them for not doing the defensive stuff, but you better be really go when you are on the ball. They are not doing that.

"I look at (Mason) Mount, (Bruno) Fernandes, when they are out of possession, they look like schoolboys in there. They haven't got the physicality to get the ball back.

"We make excuses all the time for them and we are told Ten Hag is a great coach, but we have to see it. They looked flat out there and I wonder what they are doing on the training ground. Are they over training? They don't look full of energy.

"When I look at United I always think they have a goal in them. I didn't see that."