Roy Keane ‘head butted’ in shocking incident at Arsenal vs Man United game

Former Manchester United and Ireland captain attacked by Gunners fans as police investigate

Sky Sports have confirmed that an investigation is underway after Roy Keane was reportedly involved in an altercation with an Arsenal fan prior to Sunday's match against Manchester United at Emirates Stadium.

Reports in the UK claim Keane was attacked by a fan as he made his way down to the pitch to do his analysis duties for Sky, with the incident believed to have taken place at the top of the West Stand.

There are suggestions that the fan directed a head butt at Keane, before he was prevented from making any further advances towards the former Manchester United and Ireland captain, with his fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards involved in defusing the incident.

A Sky statement confirmed an investigation is underway as it read: “The Metropolitan Police have confirmed they are investigating an assault alleged to have taken place on Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

“Social media footage showed the aftermath of the incident involving Keane and fellow pundit Micah Richards at Arsenal's game against Manchester United.

“Both Keane and Richards have given statements to the Met Police.”

The Met Police have released the following statement: "Police are investigating following an assault that is alleged to have occurred at the Emirates Stadium during an Arsenal vs Manchester United match on Sunday, 3 September.

"There have been no arrests. Enquiries are ongoing. Any witnesses or those with information are asked to call 101 ref CAD 6961/3 Sept."

Keane has yet to make any comment on the incident, with footage on social media capturing the moment.