Roy Keane gives a cutting verdict on Declan Rice as Arsenal beat Man City

Keane believes £105million price tag was too much for Rice

Declan Rice gets his hands on silverware in his first match with Arsenal

Roy Keane believes Arsenal paid too much to sign Declan Rice from West Ham, after the Gunners new £105million man helped them win the Community Shield at Wembley.

Arsenal took home the first piece of silverware of the new season as they beat treble-winners Manchester City on penalties to lift the Community Shield.

Substitute Cole Palmer appeared to have won it for City in normal time after a fine curling finish, only for an unfortunate last-gasp Manuel Akanji own goal to earn Arsenal a 1-1 draw and take the game to a shoot-out.

The Gunners scored all of their spot-kicks while Kevin De Bruyne fired against the bar and Champions League final match-winner Rodri’s poor effort was saved by Aaron Ramsdale.

Rice made his competitive debut for Arsenal at Wembley, with Keane suggesting he has plenty to prove after his mega-money move this summer.

"He is obviously going to be surrounded by better players, different demands," Keane told ITV.

"If he is going to play a little higher up the pitch, I can think he definitely has that quality in terms of getting at more goals to him, he's obviously got that physical strength, he can get in the box.

"They have obviously paid way too much for him. He's certainly not worth over £100 million! But a really good player.

"We will find out over the next year or two how good Declan is. He turns up every week, he is a big strong boy. We have talked about that physicality, they lacked that in the last month or two. Has he got that really top quality in terms of seeing a pass and getting nine or 10 goals? We'll soon find out."

Keane also voiced his doubts over whether Arsenal could challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title, after they stumbled in the final weeks of last season after mounting a sustained challenge to Pep Guardiola's champions.

"A lot of people talk a good game and where they need to improve, but the proof is in the pudding. They got themselves into a decent position last year, but they came up short physically and mentally, strength in depth.

"When the going gets tough, we will see if they are in the same position and if they can learn from it," he added.

"The next step for Arsenal is to win the Premier League, that's the biggest step, getting yourself into the top-four is fine like United last year, there was going to be an improvement.

"But if you talk about winning league titles, that's always going to be the hardest one. Close is not good enough.

"Just because they finished second last year and strengthened their squad with good signings doesn't automatically mean you're going to make that next step. They'll learn from their mistakes of course and they've now got strength in depth."