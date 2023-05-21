Roy Keane compares Man United’s Treble winners with Man City’s champions

Former Manchester United captain insists his side could have matched Pep’s City

Manchester City are on course to complete a Treble winning season, but Roy Keane insists the Manchester United he led to Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup glory in 1999 would have been a match for them.

City celebrated with their fans after being crowned Premier League champions for a fifth time in six seasons on Sunday, after they comfortably beat Chelsea 1-0 in their final home match of the campaign at a sun-drenched Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Their latest triumph could be the first leg of a treble with City still having the FA Cup and Champions League finals – in which they will face Manchester United and Inter Milan respectively – to come next month.

There has been plenty of suggestions that this City side are the most complete of the Premier League era, but Keane offered an alternative view in a conversation with Sky Sports colleague Micah Richards.

“They haven’t (won a Treble yet),” was Keane’s opening point in the debate.

"They’re an amazing team and they’ve got an important few weeks coming up. They’re clear favourites to get it done, but they still have to go and do it. I’d obviously have preference to the team I was involved in.

"I thought we had brilliant players, brilliant characters, this City group has it as well of course so I think it would be a pretty decent game.

“The game has changed and I suppose they’ve probably got a bigger squad. They’ve got probably more internationals involved, when you look at the players coming off the bench.

“You talk about Jack Grealish there recently, a £100m player coming off the bench, particularly last year. But he’s matured this year, so City probably have a bit more strength in depth in terms of world-class quality, but I go back to the lads I played with and we always felt we had some brilliant characters, but then again so do City.

"We would have given them a game. It would have been a very good game. it’s maybe an unfair question to come to somebody who is involved in it.”

Keane went on to praise City manager Pep Guardiola, as he suggested his winning mentality was rubbing off on his players.

“He's up there with the greatest,” added Keane of the City boss. “He's worked with talented players but you still have to manage them. He keeps that hunger. Look at the way he’s celebrating. It’s like it’s his first title.

"He looks after himself. He looks a healthy man. He's the most important man at this club.'

“The recruitment, the way he's moved players on. He's kept that hunger and he's challenged himself, he's clearly got brilliant players, he upset (Kyle) Walker, (Kevin) de Bruyne, (John) Stones, and he got rid of (Joao) Cancelo.

"He knows what he's doing and he's done it consistently. A fantastic manager.”

United’s 1994 and 2008 Premier League title winning teams are often hailed as being even more complete than their 1999 Treble winners and until City match that achievement, they will not be considered the best of this era in English football.