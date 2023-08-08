Roy Curtis: Why Manchester United’s failure to sign Harry Kane could be fatal

United needed England captain to take them to the next level

LIKE a starched Cantona shirt collar, the hour is long overdue for Manchester United to stand up and brashly reannounce their old, unbending Ferguson-era credentials.

Erik is no Eric, the low-key, technocratic ten Hag occupying the opposite end of the personality bandwidth to Old Trafford’s beloved, charismatic and hypnotic French immortal.

But, in his second season, the imperative for the Dutchman is to somehow mimic the era-changing impact Cantona initiated three decades ago, all that cocksure Gallic flair announcing that, yes, the red playhouse really could be a swaggering theatre of dreams.

United had been waiting 26 years to declare themselves champions of England by the time the Marseilles alchemist slipped across the Pennines from Leeds to sprinkle his magic dust across the Stretford End.

In the previous six years, Ferguson’s team had pinballed up and down the table, finishing 2nd, 6th, 13th, 11th, 2nd and 6th.

Cantona allowed them to outrun their doubts, a difference maker who carried his team to another level of poise.

It is true, the old Glaswegian laird who brought him to Manchester didn’t have the ominous shadow of Manchester City and their bottomless well of riches looming across town.

Nor was there the chaotic turbulence that is an everpresent companion of the loathed Glazer family ownership and the enormously destabilising soap opera of whether or not they are finally prepared to sell the club they have cynically manipulated for so long.

And yet, still, ten Hag must find a way of propelling United forward.

If not to immediately overtake their mighty and absurdly wealthy neighbours, then to at least clamber onto their shirttails, closing the gap between the two.

Erik ten Hag will likely split his stars across United’s two weekend games. Photo: Matthew Peters/Getty

Ten Hag made enormous strides in bridging the chasm in his rookie year.

Two seasons ago, United trailed City by a pitiful 35 points, a hiccupping relic in doomed pursuit of a streamlined blue Lear Jet.

By June 2023, that margin had been downsized to just 14, a six-year trophy drought had ended, and Champions League football resecured for Old Trafford.

These represented significant steps forward for a club that has been thrashing about in the dark, a sightless titan, in the decade since the abdication of their Scottish Caesar.

Yet still, there is no dodging a brutal truth: City stormed to the two trophies that matter – Premier and Champions League – scoring 36 more domestic league goals than their great rivals.

That discrepancy in successful killshots can largely be attributed to the presence of the Viking phenomenon, Erling Haaland, a predatory freak who devoured Premier League defences with an insatiable, terrifying hunger.

So, it is a source of bone-deep dismay to many United fans, that the club did not mount a more assertive pursuit of one of the tiny number of global strikers who can be mentioned in the same breath as the carnivorous Haaland.

Harry Kane seemed a perfect fit, a superlative way for United to scream their reborn ambition from the rooftops.

Yes, Tottenham’s Daniel Levy would have squeezed every last drop of financial blood from the negotiations, but that should hardly have been an unsurmountable barrier for the self-styled “biggest club in the world”.

Instead, United have taken a £70m gamble on a 20-year-old with a grand total of nine goals in Europe’s Big Five leagues.

Rasmus Hojlund is hardly the proven divinty school graduate that might transform the mood music at a club aching to restate their once familiar status as Premier League untouchables.

If City’s glorious recent season is scorched into the consciousness, there own summer business has been less than compelling.

The departure of Ilkay Gundogan strips them of a cerebral presence who was so influential in helping to establish their sublime rhythm.

Gundogan was Pep Guardiola’s field marshal, a player on the same intellectual channel as his celebrated coach.

Riyad Mahrez, he of the lightsabre left foot, an artist who reached double figures in all competitions in both goals and assists last season, has also departed.

City still have, amongst others, Haaland, De Bruyne, Silva, Diaz, Ederson, Foden, Grealish and Stones. And a manager whose aura long ago arrived at mythical levels.

Clearly, even with Arsenal’s exciting summer additions, they remain the standard bearer, a force for the ages.

Still, how intoxicating might it have been to see Kane and Marcus Rashford combining to offer the volcanic moments that might allow United erupt out of the dark?

Instead there is a new goalkeeper, Andre Onana, and a midfielder, Mason Mount, who had lost his place at Chelsea even as the Londoners tumbled toward oblivion like an unmoored elevator.

With these and Hojlund – much hyped and potentially thrilling, but with even more question marks than accompanied Jadon Sancho to Manchester – ten Hag must go to war with City.

Without Kane, without the upturned-collar impudence of a latter-day Cantona, it is hard to see where the manager might locate the consistently prolific sharp-edged conviction to seriously discommode City.

Sadly for the Stretford End, and worryingly for their second season manager, this continues to looks something other than a squad ready to add their name to the roll call of great United teams.